Thai police seize 100 kilogrammes of meth worth 200 million baht

Police in Prachuap Khiri Khan discovered a significant drug haul on January 17, seizing more than 100 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine. The street value of the drugs is estimated to surpass 200 million baht (US$5.8 million).

The illicit substances were concealed in foam boxes and white fertiliser sacks, left outside the train station for two days, awaiting transit to Hat Yai, Songkhla.

During the inspection of the parcels, a Thai man dressed as a tourist approached, claiming he was there to collect parcels of spicy curry paste. Upon observing the police counting the seized drugs, the man quickly left the station, made a phone call, and returned shortly afterwards to enquire about changing a train ticket.

Police, using CCTV footage, identified him as a suspect and detained him for questioning, reported The Pattaya News.

The man, identified as 24 year old Kittiwut, confessed he had been sent to collect the shipment but denied any knowledge of the drugs, insisting he believed he was retrieving curry paste. He was taken to the police station for further interrogation as police initiated a broader investigation to identify the masterminds behind the smuggling operation.

In related news, Thai border patrol officers seized over one million methamphetamine pills packed in three sacks after a drug smuggling operation was interrupted along the Mekong River. The suspects opened fire and fled in a boat back to Laos on January 15 in Bueng Kan province.

Bueng Kan’s provincial governor, Worapot Wannachatsiri, assigned Worapan Chamniyan, the province’s deputy governor, along with military and police officials, to announce the seizure of approximately 1,080,000 methamphetamine pills. The operation was conducted by the 2108th Ranger Company of the 21st Ranger Task Force, led by Lieutenant Kowit Wongsaeng.

Police acted on intelligence suggesting a drug delivery from Laos across the Mekong River to Thailand. The operation site was identified as Moo 4, Ban Nong Khankha, in Nong Doen subdistrict, Bung Khla district.