Thai police crackdown on Hat Yai motorcycle racing gang

Picture courtesy of Naewna

Thai police in Hat Yai conducted a late-night operation to apprehend a motorcycle racing gang, seizing 35 motorcycles and detaining 40 young individuals for profiling and training, with strict warnings against future gatherings.

Hat Yai police, led by Police Colonel Phum Banthip, Deputy Police Superintendent Adinan Wongmatthong, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Thatchanon Kaewchan, executed a planned crackdown on a group of teenagers frequently involved in illegal motorcycle racing. These gatherings, typically occurring from yesterday into this morning, had been causing significant disturbances to locals.

Officers strategically surrounded the area near the outer airport intersection along the Tha Thon-Outer Airport Road in Khuan Lang, Hat Yai district, Songkhla province. There, a large group of teenagers had congregated.

Police successfully seized 35 motorcycles and detained 40 young individuals, both male and female, who could not escape due to the swift and comprehensive police action that blocked all exit routes. Some managed to flee in various directions.

The detained youths were escorted to Hat Yai Police Station in a convoy, accompanied by both police pickup trucks and motorcycles for security. At the station, police documented the profiles of the teenagers and provided them with training. Parents were summoned to discuss preventive measures and to ensure awareness of their children’s activities, reported KhaoSod.

Police examined the motorcycle documents, imposing fines on those with improper documentation. Both the youths and their guardians were sternly warned against participating in future illegal racing activities, with an agreement signed to ensure compliance before they were released.

In related news, residents in Soi Yen Sabai, Pattaya, urged police officers to take action against Kuwaiti motorcycle racers following a noise pollution disturbance and a recent physical altercation on July 13.

A video of the altercation between two groups of Kuwaiti nationals was shared on Thai social media on July 14, but the incident reportedly took place on Soi Yen Sabai on July 13. The Pattaya News reported that more than 50 Kuwaiti men were involved in the fight.