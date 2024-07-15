Pattaya police urged to take action on Kuwaiti street racers (video)

Photo via Facebook/ เดอะ พัทยานิวส์ The Pattaya News

Residents in Soi Yen Sabai, Pattaya, urged police officers to take action against Kuwaiti motorcycle racers following a noise pollution disturbance and a recent physical altercation on Saturday, July 13.

A video of the altercation between two groups of Kuwaiti nationals was shared on Thai social media yesterday, July 14, but the incident reportedly took place on Soi Yen Sabai on July 13. The Pattaya News reported that more than 50 Kuwaiti men were involved in the fight.

The video showed a motorcycle overturned on the road while two foreign men were arguing. Some joined the altercation while others attempted to stop their friends. The brawling pair appeared to be aged between 16 and 20 years old.

The person who recorded the video, and locals in the area, revealed to the media that Kuwaiti street racers ride their motorcycles along the alley all day, blocking other motorists from using the road. Some of them rev their engines late at night, preventing locals from resting.

Residents in the area urged news agencies to spread the story to draw the attention of the police and government officials to find a solution to the issue.

This is not the first time that foreign racers have caused chaos in Soi Yen Sabai. In July last year, motorcycle racers, reported to be of Arab descent, caused a loud disturbance with their motorcycle engines and horns both day and night.

Police officers later arrested them and confiscated 15 motorcycles from the foreign racers.

The issue did not end there as another group of Kuwaiti street racers took over Soi Yen Sabai again in August of that year, causing an accident involving a Thai motorist. A Thai man attempted to claim compensation from the Kuwaiti rider but he refused to pay and fled the scene.

In a related report, a brawl broke out between a Thai man and a Kuwaiti national outside a hotel in Pattaya in July this year. The reason for the altercation was reported to be a love triangle.