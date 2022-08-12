Connect with us

Crime

Thai paramilitary ranger kills two, injures one after row in bar

Published

 on 

A Thai paramilitary ranger faces prison after killing two people and injuring one after a row broke out in the early hours of this morning in a bar in the Muang district in the southern border province.

The 25 year old ranger, Hadchaicharn (surname withheld), shot and killed one man, stabbed a woman to death, and shot and injured another man in Nasa bar on Chalermchai Road in tambon Sateng at 12.45am.

Police reported that a row broke out in the bar between the ranger and a couple. The ranger went home for his assault rifle, returned to the bar, and sprayed bullets all around the establishment, shooting one man in the chest and upper left arm, another 40 year old man in the right shoulder while stabbing the woman in the waist.

The man shot in the shoulder remains conscious while the couple died from their wounds on the way to a hospital. Several vehicles were sprayed with bullets near the bar.

Police apprehended and arrested the 25-year-old Phatthalung native for the alleged murders and assault and said they would investigate further.

Police made it known that the bar is popular with local government officials and paramilitary rangers.

If found guilty under Section 288 for murder under Thai law, Hadchaicharn, shall be sentenced to death or imprisoned from 15 years to 20 years.

Picture courtesy of Abdullah Benjakat.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-08-12 13:30
And I always wonder if these hot head twerps ever think if it was worth it or think if I only didn't do that. Great way to throw your life away and others with it.
Venusianhart
2022-08-12 14:43
Maybe they didn't believe his drunken claims he was ex-Special Forces in Iraq 🤣
JMJM
2022-08-12 15:35
>A Thai paramilitary ranger faces prison after killing two people and injuring one If this is true, he shouldn't be facing prison.  He should be facing execution.  The article describes textbook premeditated murder, where he actually went home to get…
palooka
2022-08-12 15:43
 The ranger went home for his assault rifle,  Why does he have an assault rifle at home?

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 mins ago

Virologist predicts most of Thailand will have had Covid by 2023
Transport13 mins ago

Bangkok gets 20 new electric buses next week
Crime1 hour ago

Armed robber escapes with gold worth 800,000 baht in Thailand
Sponsored1 day ago

BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of truth set for September 3
This is Thailand2 hours ago

Similarity of Mothers Around the World | Thai Mother’s Day 2022
Crime2 hours ago

Foreigner faces prison for Parrotfishing in Thailand
Bangkok3 hours ago

Woman escapes death after car hit by fallen debris in Bangkok
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime5 hours ago

Thai paramilitary ranger kills two, injures one after row in bar
Indonesia5 hours ago

Unexplained plane mysteriously sitting in a field in Bali
Cannabis6 hours ago

Thailand getting high on cannabis boost to tourist economy
Politics7 hours ago

Anupong: he and Prawit will leave government with PM Prayut
Tourism7 hours ago

Thailand’s economy grows but it still misses China’s cash
Thailand8 hours ago

Bars and clubs in Thailand proposed to open until 4.00 am | GMT
Bangkok8 hours ago

Three bars shut down in Bangkok lacking licenses, Covid safety
Road deaths23 hours ago

UPDATE: Chon Buri police couldn’t find victim of car crash… on the back seat
Protests23 hours ago

‘Democracy Must Go On:’ Protestors have three demands for Thailand’s government
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending