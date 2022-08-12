Crime
Thai paramilitary ranger kills two, injures one after row in bar
A Thai paramilitary ranger faces prison after killing two people and injuring one after a row broke out in the early hours of this morning in a bar in the Muang district in the southern border province.
The 25 year old ranger, Hadchaicharn (surname withheld), shot and killed one man, stabbed a woman to death, and shot and injured another man in Nasa bar on Chalermchai Road in tambon Sateng at 12.45am.
Police reported that a row broke out in the bar between the ranger and a couple. The ranger went home for his assault rifle, returned to the bar, and sprayed bullets all around the establishment, shooting one man in the chest and upper left arm, another 40 year old man in the right shoulder while stabbing the woman in the waist.
The man shot in the shoulder remains conscious while the couple died from their wounds on the way to a hospital. Several vehicles were sprayed with bullets near the bar.
Police apprehended and arrested the 25-year-old Phatthalung native for the alleged murders and assault and said they would investigate further.
Police made it known that the bar is popular with local government officials and paramilitary rangers.
If found guilty under Section 288 for murder under Thai law, Hadchaicharn, shall be sentenced to death or imprisoned from 15 years to 20 years.
Picture courtesy of Abdullah Benjakat.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
