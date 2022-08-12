Connect with us

Woman escapes death after car hit by fallen debris in Bangkok

Contractors face a heavy compensation claim after a woman escaped death when some loose tarpaulin smashed into the car she was driving in Bangkok’s Bang Khunthien district.

The woman, Thichakorn Photalay, was driving down Rama II Road to her home in Samut Sakhon’s Mahachai area last night when a large piece of tarpaulin full of rainwater fell off an expressway construction site and landed on her car.

The 33 year old woman was lucky to escape with her life as the roof of the car caved in and the windscreen shattered from the weight of the tarpaulin.

The damaged car belongs to the woman’s boyfriend, 38 year old Nitiphan Wongraksa.

He said accidents like this will continue because most tarpaulins are weighed down by rainwater and left balanced between expressway pillars.

Representatives of the contractor Pong-Pat Enterprise and Samut Sakhon Highway Department reported to Samae Dam Police Station after the accident and acknowledged charges and promised to compensate the couple for damages.

The officer who received the complaint from the victim made it known he will oversee compensation negotiations before concluding the case in line with the law.

Ironically, earlier this week, the Highways Department ordered a temporary halt to the construction of the elevated motorway, to allow inspectors to conduct safety checks after reports had been made construction materials had fallen onto passing vehicles.

SOURCE: Nation

 

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-08-12 14:57
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: Rama II Road I've never seen so many "safety first" signs" yet they don't even have a clue what it means. It's literally raining rubble and debris on to that road. 
palooka
2022-08-12 15:46
Ironically, earlier this week, the Highways Department ordered a temporary halt to the construction of the elevated motorway, to allow inspectors to conduct safety checks after reports had been made construction materials had fallen onto passing vehicles. Another FAIL for…
Dancbmac
2022-08-12 16:46
1 hour ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: I've never seen so many "safety first" signs" yet they don't even have a clue what it means. It's literally raining rubble and debris on to that road.  They do have a ton of those…

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
