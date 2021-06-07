Crime
Thai-Myanmar border patrol tightens, 11 Burmese migrants caught hiding in containers
In the latest bust by border patrol, officers searched a pickup truck and found 11 Burmese migrants hiding in plastic containers. Over the past few months, dozens of Burmese migrants have been caught in Kanchanaburi for allegedly crossing the Myanmar border illegally, evading checkpoint screening and the mandatory 14 day quarantine for those entering the country. Many migrants who have been arrested told police they were entering Thailand for jobs.
Yesterday, a team of civilians, police and military troops signalled for the pickup truck to stop. The driver sped away, but stopped after a authorities followed the vehicle. Officers searched the truck and found 5 people hiding in an 1,000 litre tank while some people where hiding in a 200 litre barrels. 2 Burmese migrants were sitting in the front of the truck.
The driver, 62 year old Prayut Klahan, allegedly told police that he was paid 1,500 baht to drive the migrants to Kanchanaburi’s Muang district. The driver was charged with concealing and helping illegal migrants evade arrest. The migrants face charges of illegal entry and violating the Communicable Disease Act and the provincial announcement issued under the Emergency Decree.
The migrants would then be taken to the Samut Sakhon province, just southwest of Bangkok, where they had jobs lined up. Samut Sakhon has a large migrant population and was the hotspot of Covid-19 infections during the outbreak in December. An outbreak first started at a fishing hub in the province, affecting a large migrant population who worked in the area. Many lived in crowded dormitories. Border patrol had initially tightened due the rise of Covid-19 infections in Myanmar, but following the outbreak in Samut Sakhon, officials shifted their focus to crackdown on labour traffickers rather than migrants.
Recently, a number of Covid-19 cases have been detected in those entering Thailand illegally through land borders, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily Covid situation report in English. He says authorities have again tightened border patrol to prevent illegally crossings into the country that could cause more Covid-19 infections in Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
An Australian man was arrested this morning after he allegedly tried to rob a Pattaya convenience store.
A nearby security guard heard noises coming from the store and called the police. He told Thai media:
I heard some loud noises like glass shattering from the direction of the store and walked over to investigate as I had been out patrolling the nearby grounds of my hotel.
I saw the thief, who appeared to be a foreigner, and yelled for him to stop in English but the thief managed to break the door in completely before escaping inside the store.
Reportedly, police found Vladisavljevic inside a storage room trying to hide behind some boxes. The hiding place was not ideal as he was soon arrested and brought to the Pattaya City Police Station. According to police, he was not fully cooperative when asked why he allegedly broke into the store.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Bangkok
Taxi driver arrested for allegedly stealing from Australian man in Bangkok
Police arrested a taxi driver who allegedly stole thousands of baht and Australian dollars from an Australian man back in May 2018. The Australian had hired a taxi to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. When he got out, he realised that not only his passport was missing, but 40,000 baht and AUD$4,000 were also gone.
Surveillance camera footage shows the man getting out out of a pink taxi at the Suvarnabhumi Airport and the taxi driver unloading the bags from the trunk. When the man realised his passport and money were missing, he went to the police at the airport to report the incident. Officers where unable to find the driver and the taxi leasing company did not have an address for the man on file.
Thai media says police have recently been reviewing unsolved cases. Officers say they discovered that a man, identified as 54 year old Chaiwat, turned the passport in to the Australian Embassy. An arrest warrant was then issued by the Samut Prakan court and police arrested him while he was walking in Bangkok’s Bang Phlat district. He faces charges of stealing at an airport using a conveyance.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Pattaya
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
A foreign national has been detained in Pattaya, accused of reckless driving and road rage that caused significant damage to other vehicles. According to the Pattaya News, the incident occurred on Saturday night, when a black vehicle was seen bumping into and dragging 2 other vehicles along a road in the Banglamung district.
Witnesses alerted the police, who arrived on the scene and found a black car in the middle of the road, with a motorbike nearby. Both vehicles had sustained severe damage. A 50 year old unnamed man was lying injured on the footpath, having been detained by residents. It’s understood he was the driver of the black car.
The Pattaya News reports a witness as saying he heard a loud cracking noise and the sound of something being dragged along the road and ran into the street to see what was causing it. The witness reports seeing a black car dragging a damaged motorbike for a distance of around 800 metres, while other drivers gave chase. A number of local residents managed to block the black car’s path and forced the driver to stop.
The driver then attempted to flee on foot but was caught by residents and physically restrained until the police arrived on the scene. The foreigner sustained a number of facial injuries in a subsequent altercation. Police also discovered a black pick-up truck that had been damaged after being hit by the black car driven by the foreign man, whose nationality has not been disclosed.
Meanwhile, the owner of the damaged motorbike says she had just parked her bike to go shopping with her daughter when the black vehicle drove into it and dragged it along the street.
The foreign driver was taken to hospital for medical treatment under police escort. Officers say they will be examining CCTV footage of the area as part of their investigation. Police say the driver will be charged with reckless driving and multiple other charges.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
RA
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 3:11 pm
Build a wall, make the Burmese pay for it. Oops, sorry it’s been tried elsewhere with NO success.
GilParadise
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 5:13 pm
How much does keeping borders closed really matter once covid is in? In earnest, it doesn’t really matter at all. And, no, the variants are not really any more dangerous than the alpha strain, nor will they result in significant reinfections.
East Asia and the news media have been perpetuating a zero covid fantasy (among other pseudoscientific fantasies) for 16 months. It will run its course quicker than most of these fake experts realize, and within a few years we’ll be back to not caring about millions of people who starve to death.