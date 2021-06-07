Connect with us

Crime

Thai-Myanmar border patrol tightens, 11 Burmese migrants caught hiding in containers

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

In the latest bust by border patrol, officers searched a pickup truck and found 11 Burmese migrants hiding in plastic containers. Over the past few months, dozens of Burmese migrants have been caught in Kanchanaburi for allegedly crossing the Myanmar border illegally, evading checkpoint screening and the mandatory 14 day quarantine for those entering the country. Many migrants who have been arrested told police they were entering Thailand for jobs.

Yesterday, a team of civilians, police and military troops signalled for the pickup truck to stop. The driver sped away, but stopped after a authorities followed the vehicle. Officers searched the truck and found 5 people hiding in an 1,000 litre tank while some people where hiding in a 200 litre barrels. 2 Burmese migrants were sitting in the front of the truck.

The driver, 62 year old Prayut Klahan, allegedly told police that he was paid 1,500 baht to drive the migrants to Kanchanaburi’s Muang district. The driver was charged with concealing and helping illegal migrants evade arrest. The migrants face charges of illegal entry and violating the Communicable Disease Act and the provincial announcement issued under the Emergency Decree.

The migrants would then be taken to the Samut Sakhon province, just southwest of Bangkok, where they had jobs lined up. Samut Sakhon has a large migrant population and was the hotspot of Covid-19 infections during the outbreak in December. An outbreak first started at a fishing hub in the province, affecting a large migrant population who worked in the area. Many lived in crowded dormitories. Border patrol had initially tightened due the rise of Covid-19 infections in Myanmar, but following the outbreak in Samut Sakhon, officials shifted their focus to crackdown on labour traffickers rather than migrants.

Recently, a number of Covid-19 cases have been detected in those entering Thailand illegally through land borders, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily Covid situation report in English. He says authorities have again tightened border patrol to prevent illegally crossings into the country that could cause more Covid-19 infections in Thailand.

Thai-Myanmar border patrol tightens, 11 Burmese migrants caught hiding in containers | News by Thaiger

Facebook/โจโฉ

Thai-Myanmar border patrol tightens, 11 Burmese migrants caught hiding in containers | News by Thaiger

Facebook/โจโฉ

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    RA

    Monday, June 7, 2021 at 3:11 pm

    Build a wall, make the Burmese pay for it. Oops, sorry it’s been tried elsewhere with NO success.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    GilParadise

    Monday, June 7, 2021 at 5:13 pm

    How much does keeping borders closed really matter once covid is in? In earnest, it doesn’t really matter at all. And, no, the variants are not really any more dangerous than the alpha strain, nor will they result in significant reinfections.

    East Asia and the news media have been perpetuating a zero covid fantasy (among other pseudoscientific fantasies) for 16 months. It will run its course quicker than most of these fake experts realize, and within a few years we’ll be back to not caring about millions of people who starve to death.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Crime

Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store

Jack Arthur

Published

3 hours ago

on

Monday, June 7, 2021

By

Photo via Corporate Tops.

An Australian man was arrested this morning after he allegedly tried to rob a Pattaya convenience store.

55 year old Vladisavljevic Alexander was arrested after police were alerted at 3 am to his activities. The alleged break in happened at a Tops Daily convenience store on Naklua Road.

A nearby security guard heard noises coming from the store and called the police. He told Thai media:

I heard some loud noises like glass shattering from the direction of the store and walked over to investigate as I had been out patrolling the nearby grounds of my hotel.

I saw the thief, who appeared to be a foreigner, and yelled for him to stop in English but the thief managed to break the door in completely before escaping inside the store.

Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store | News by Thaiger

Photo from The Pattaya News.

Reportedly, police found Vladisavljevic inside a storage room trying to hide behind some boxes. The hiding place was not ideal as he was soon arrested and brought to the Pattaya City Police Station. According to police, he was not fully cooperative when asked why he allegedly broke into the store.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Taxi driver arrested for allegedly stealing from Australian man in Bangkok

Tanutam Thawan

Published

8 hours ago

on

Monday, June 7, 2021

By

Screenshot

Police arrested a taxi driver who allegedly stole thousands of baht and Australian dollars from an Australian man back in May 2018. The Australian had hired a taxi to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. When he got out, he realised that not only his passport was missing, but 40,000 baht and AUD$4,000 were also gone.

Surveillance camera footage shows the man getting out out of a pink taxi at the Suvarnabhumi Airport and the taxi driver unloading the bags from the trunk. When the man realised his passport and money were missing, he went to the police at the airport to report the incident. Officers where unable to find the driver and the taxi leasing company did not have an address for the man on file.

Thai media says police have recently been reviewing unsolved cases. Officers say they discovered that a man, identified as 54 year old Chaiwat, turned the passport in to the Australian Embassy. An arrest warrant was then issued by the Samut Prakan court and police arrested him while he was walking in Bangkok’s Bang Phlat district. He faces charges of stealing at an airport using a conveyance.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya

Maya Taylor

Published

8 hours ago

on

Monday, June 7, 2021

By

PHOTO: Facebook/Sophon Cable TV

A foreign national has been detained in Pattaya, accused of reckless driving and road rage that caused significant damage to other vehicles. According to the Pattaya News, the incident occurred on Saturday night, when a black vehicle was seen bumping into and dragging 2 other vehicles along a road in the Banglamung district.

Witnesses alerted the police, who arrived on the scene and found a black car in the middle of the road, with a motorbike nearby. Both vehicles had sustained severe damage. A 50 year old unnamed man was lying injured on the footpath, having been detained by residents. It’s understood he was the driver of the black car.

The Pattaya News reports a witness as saying he heard a loud cracking noise and the sound of something being dragged along the road and ran into the street to see what was causing it. The witness reports seeing a black car dragging a damaged motorbike for a distance of around 800 metres, while other drivers gave chase. A number of local residents managed to block the black car’s path and forced the driver to stop.

The driver then attempted to flee on foot but was caught by residents and physically restrained until the police arrived on the scene. The foreigner sustained a number of facial injuries in a subsequent altercation. Police also discovered a black pick-up truck that had been damaged after being hit by the black car driven by the foreign man, whose nationality has not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, the owner of the damaged motorbike says she had just parked her bike to go shopping with her daughter when the black vehicle drove into it and dragged it along the street.

The foreign driver was taken to hospital for medical treatment under police escort. Officers say they will be examining CCTV footage of the area as part of their investigation. Police say the driver will be charged with reckless driving and multiple other charges.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Koh Tao dual death investigation, Covid stats for Monday | June 7
Thailand22 mins ago

235 people in 10 Thai provinces infected with Covid variant first found in India
Coronavirus (Covid-19)44 mins ago

20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand1 hour ago

82 year old woman first person to get vaccine in Chiang Mai
Expats2 hours ago

Mass vaccination campaign starts today, first phase includes foreigners in “at risk” groups
Crime3 hours ago

Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Phuket officals quiet on foreigners being able to register for Covid vaccine
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 2,419 cases and 33 deaths, provincial totals
Crime4 hours ago

Thai-Myanmar border patrol tightens, 11 Burmese migrants caught hiding in containers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Many who pre-registered for vaccine had their appointments cancelled today
Thailand5 hours ago

Train accident leaves 30 dead in Pakistan
Thailand6 hours ago

Woman has to be rescued after falling through hole in Samut Prakan
Thailand6 hours ago

Bodies of couple who died at a Koh Tao pool sent to police hospital for autopsies
Phuket6 hours ago

Power outages coming to Patong
Thailand7 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Hotel woes, Phuket sandbox, your comments | June 7
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism3 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending