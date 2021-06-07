Monday Covid Update: 2,419 cases and 33 deaths, provincial totals

2,419 new Covid-19 cases and 33 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising Thailand’s cumulative case count since the start of the pandemic last year to 179,516 and the death toll to 1,269. Since April 1, the latest wave of infections, the CCSA has reported a total of 151,023 Covid-19 infections.

Thailand now has 49,101 active Covid-19 cases with clusters of infections primarily at factories in Bangkok as well as prisons and construction sites in Nonthaburi, a suburb just outside the capital. In Pathum Thani, the infections are concentrated at markets. In Samut Prakan, southeast of Bangkok, many infections are at factories.

Out of the new infections reported today, 91 were found in correctional facilities. Over the past month, thousands of inmates at more than a dozen Thai prisons have tested positive for the virus.

Bangkok remains the epicentre in the latest wave of infections with 943 Covid-19 cases confirmed today. Since April 1, more than 40,000 cases have been reported in Bangkok. Cases are high in provinces outside of Bangkok with 321 cases reported today in Samut Prakan, 92 in Samut Sakhon and 86 in Nonthaburi.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English, says a number of cases recently have been detected in those entering Thailand illegally through land borders. He says authorities have tightened border patrol to prevent illegally crossings into the country that could cause more Covid-19 infections.

