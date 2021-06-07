Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 2,419 cases and 33 deaths, provincial totals
2,419 new Covid-19 cases and 33 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising Thailand’s cumulative case count since the start of the pandemic last year to 179,516 and the death toll to 1,269. Since April 1, the latest wave of infections, the CCSA has reported a total of 151,023 Covid-19 infections.
Thailand now has 49,101 active Covid-19 cases with clusters of infections primarily at factories in Bangkok as well as prisons and construction sites in Nonthaburi, a suburb just outside the capital. In Pathum Thani, the infections are concentrated at markets. In Samut Prakan, southeast of Bangkok, many infections are at factories.
Out of the new infections reported today, 91 were found in correctional facilities. Over the past month, thousands of inmates at more than a dozen Thai prisons have tested positive for the virus.
Bangkok remains the epicentre in the latest wave of infections with 943 Covid-19 cases confirmed today. Since April 1, more than 40,000 cases have been reported in Bangkok. Cases are high in provinces outside of Bangkok with 321 cases reported today in Samut Prakan, 92 in Samut Sakhon and 86 in Nonthaburi.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English, says a number of cases recently have been detected in those entering Thailand illegally through land borders. He says authorities have tightened border patrol to prevent illegally crossings into the country that could cause more Covid-19 infections.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand News Today | Koh Tao dual death investigation, Covid stats for Monday | June 7
Medical examiners at the Police General Hospital will do an autopsy on the bodies of the billionaire couple who were both found dead at the bottom of a resort pool on Koh Tao, Police arrested a taxi driver who allegedly stole thousands of baht and Australian dollars from an Australian, The Private Hospital Association is expected to confirm the price of the Covid-19 Moderna vaccine and billboard in Yan Nawa, a district in Bangkok, has been taken down. It was reportedly put up by a group of Thai Muslims who support the Palestinian cause.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
235 people in 10 Thai provinces infected with Covid variant first found in India
235 people in 10 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have tested positive for the Covid-19 variant first found in India. Most of the cases are linked to an outbreak at a construction camp in Bangkok’s Laksi district.
Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences tested samples from 3,964 Covid-19 patients to detect mutated variants of the virus. 235 of the samples were positive for the B.1.617.2 strain which was first found in India. The majority of the samples tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant which was first detected in the UK and is said to be the cause of the recent wave of infection, starting in Bangkok’s Thong Lor nightlife district.
The B.1.617.2 strain, also called the Delta variant by the World Health Organisation, was first found in Thailand on May 10. A Thai woman and her 4 year old son tested positive for the mutated strain while in quarantine after returning to Thailand from Pakistan.
15 construction workers at a camp in Bangkok’s Laksi district tested positive for the Delta variant on May 15. Department of Medical Sciences director general Supakit Sirilak says most of the cases involving the mutated strain of the virus are linked to the construction camp cluster.
Out of the 235 cases involving the Delta variant, 206 were detected in Bangkok. 17 cases were found in Udon Thani while 2 were in Nonthaburi, 2 in Phitsanulok, 2 in Saraburi, 2 in Nakhon Ratchasima, 1 in Roi Et, 1 in Samut Songkhram, 1 in Udon Ratchathani and 1 in Buriram.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
A 20 year old British man has died after falling off a balcony in Pattaya this afternoon.
Pattaya police were alerted to the man’s death at 1 pm today. He was found clad only in his boxers.
His name is currently being withheld until his relatives have been contacted regarding his death.
Pattaya police say the man was staying on the fifth floor of a hotel. They are currently going over CCTV from the hotel to see the level he fell from and if they can determine the exact cause of death.
Further details are unavailable at this time.
People falling from balconies in Thailand, and Pattaya, are not uncommon. Last January, a 58 year old Australian man died after falling from the 8th floor of his Condo.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand News Today | Koh Tao dual death investigation, Covid stats for Monday | June 7
235 people in 10 Thai provinces infected with Covid variant first found in India
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
82 year old woman first person to get vaccine in Chiang Mai
Mass vaccination campaign starts today, first phase includes foreigners in “at risk” groups
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
Phuket officals quiet on foreigners being able to register for Covid vaccine
Monday Covid Update: 2,419 cases and 33 deaths, provincial totals
Thai-Myanmar border patrol tightens, 11 Burmese migrants caught hiding in containers
Many who pre-registered for vaccine had their appointments cancelled today
Train accident leaves 30 dead in Pakistan
Woman has to be rescued after falling through hole in Samut Prakan
Bodies of couple who died at a Koh Tao pool sent to police hospital for autopsies
Power outages coming to Patong
Good Morning Thailand | Hotel woes, Phuket sandbox, your comments | June 7
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
American expats to US government: give us vaccines!
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Over 80% of massage shops in Pattaya closed “permanently”
Qatar Airways will fly 4 times weekly to Phuket starting July 1
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority details international flight rules
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket1 day ago
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
- Drugs23 hours ago
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
- Expats1 day ago
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai launches website for expats to register for Covid-19 vaccination
- World3 days ago
Epidemiologist says “zero Covid” countries risk isolation unless vaccination is ramped up
- Phuket2 days ago
TAT and Tourism Ministry push for domestic tourism in Phuket
Surfpkt
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 5:40 pm
EXCELLENT to see that Phuket had 0 new cases today. They’ve been vaccinating people all day at Jungceylon in Patong. Let’s all be keep our heads up and eyes forward……!!! Negative trolls need not respond nor come back to our Paradise.
gigi
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 5:50 pm
Today I do not see Phuket … Could it be with the approach of 01 July?