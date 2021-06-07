Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Many who pre-registered for vaccine had their appointments cancelled today
Many people who pre-registered for vaccines got phone calls this morning telling them their appointment was cancelled. New appointments were not provided.
The people that had registered had done so days ahead of time. Lists of recipients were directed to vaccinations sites around Bangkok, before the first day of mass vaccination of Bangkok inhabitants.
Of the planned 800 to 1,000 people that were supposed to receive a vaccination, only 500 were inoculated.
Thailand’s prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the Thai media this morning that there are plenty of vaccines for everyone in Thailand. However, he played a bit fast and loose with the timeline of when “everyone” will be able to get vaccinated by not providing a timeline.
He did say that demand for vaccines has outstripped the availability of vaccines.
Currently, Thailand has about 2.6% of its population vaccinated and the department of disease control website that gives the number of people who have been vaccinated has been taken down. According to Reuters, at Thailand’s current rate of vaccinations, it will take 142 days to vaccinate 10% more of the population.
Phuket’s reopening is still set for 3 weeks from this Thursday. Tourist operators have expressed waning confidence in Phuket’s reopening.
Thailand
Woman has to be rescued after falling through hole in Samut Prakan
Yesterday, a woman fell down a 2 metre hole. She was reportedly on her phone and did not notice the gaping hole that led to her plunging into a concrete water tank. The hole was located in a construction site in the Bang Bo district of Samut Prakan, the province that sits on the Gulf of Thailand.
A local rescue team removed, Rattana Kleeiam, 26, from the water tank. The rescue team had to use special equipment to get Rattana out of the hole, including using a chain hoist from the construction site, to pull her out.
According to one of Rattana’s coworkers, just before she fell, Ratta had taken a call and was walking in circles. She then stepped on a wood plank that was covering the hole. The plank quickly broke and Rattana plummeted to the bottom of the (empty) tank. Rattana’s coworkers attempted to get her out, by which methods it’s not clear, but were unable to extricate her. Her coworkers then called a local rescue team.
She was then taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok
Taxi driver arrested for allegedly stealing from Australian man in Bangkok
Police arrested a taxi driver who allegedly stole thousands of baht and Australian dollars from an Australian man back in May 2018. The Australian had hired a taxi to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. When he got out, he realised that not only his passport was missing, but 40,000 baht and AUD$4,000 were also gone.
Surveillance camera footage shows the man getting out out of a pink taxi at the Suvarnabhumi Airport and the taxi driver unloading the bags from the trunk. When the man realised his passport and money were missing, he went to the police at the airport to report the incident. Officers where unable to find the driver and the taxi leasing company did not have an address for the man on file.
Thai media says police have recently been reviewing unsolved cases. Officers say they discovered that a man, identified as 54 year old Chaiwat, turned the passport in to the Australian Embassy. An arrest warrant was then issued by the Samut Prakan court and police arrested him while he was walking in Bangkok’s Bang Phlat district. He faces charges of stealing at an airport using a conveyance.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Bangkok
#FreePALESTINE billboard taken down in Bangkok
A billboard in Yan Nawa, a district in Bangkok, has been taken down. It was reportedly put up by a group of Thai Muslims who support the Palestinian cause.
The billboard consisted of the Palestinian flag with “#FreePALESTINE” superimposed on the bottom of the flag, as well as the dome of the Al-Aqsa mosque.
Reportedly, Thai officials had asked the owner of the building to take down the billboard, as they believed the billboard could be detrimental to Thailand-Israel relations.
The owner declined to remove the billboard. So public works officials delivered a “stern” warning to the building’s owner that legal action could be pursued if the billboard wasn’t removed by Saturday (yesterday).
The billboard is now gone and in its stead is a billboard advertising space for rent.
According to political activist, Veera Somkwamkid, the original billboard fell under the protection of free expression in Thai law. Also, Veera says the billboard was an expression of human rights for the Palestinian people.
SOURCE: AB News Today Thai PBS
zig
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2:27 pm
absolute govt screw up insanity