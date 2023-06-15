Thai vocational students clash, leading to injuries

Picture courtesy of 77kaoded

A confrontation between two groups of Thai vocational students resulted in injuries. The incident took place near a passenger terminal in Chachoengsao province yesterday, leading to police intervention and the questioning of one 16 year old student.

Around 10 students from one vocational college had a standoff with a student from another technical institute, leading to a weapons-drawn clash before the Chachoengsao police arrived to defuse the situation. As the opposing group retreated, the confrontation took an unexpected turn when the students accidentally passed by the technical college in the province. There, a 16 year old student, known as ‘A’, was waiting for his mother in front of the college. The group of students initially sought to harm A but ultimately fled when around 10 students came to his aid, reported Khaosod.

The pursuit continued until the group reached a hot pot restaurant, where one of the opposing students used a rock to hit A in the head before both groups dispersed. Both injured parties then proceeded to Phutthasothon Hospital, where doctors tended to A’s lacerated scalp with five stitches.

Subsequently, Chachoengsao police coordinated with the vocational college authorities to secure the area and prevent further incidents between the two groups of students. They also summoned injured students and A’s parents for further inquiry. Both parties reportedly went their separate ways following the investigations, with no further violence reported.

Follow us on :













A disclosed that he was merely waiting for his mother when he was attacked by three students from a different institute. His schoolmates came to his aid, forcing the aggressors to retreat. He clarified that he had no prior issues with the opposing students and was only waiting for his mother to pick him up after school.

Many Thai vocational universities notorious for violence based on school rivalries. In 2016, police found two handguns and ammunition, 55 knives, six bulletproof vests, and materials for making nail bombs, on a Bangkok campus. Read more HERE.