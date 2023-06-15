Worker accused of stealing motorcycle on first day, owner tracks him to Pattaya

Picture courtesy of ตระเวณข่าวอุดรออนไลน์ Facebook

A worker is accused of stealing a motorcycle after just one day on the job, causing the owner to track him down. The incident occurred in the Muang district of Udon Thani province on May 17, and the owner finally found the thief in Pattaya with a female companion, immediately informing the police.

Yesterday, 37 year old Kanitta Jaikhaan, who owns a noodle and fried meatball shop, went to Muang Udon Thani police station to provide the location of the accused, 29 year old Sakda (surname withheld). However, the officer in charge of the case was not on duty that day, leaving another officer to proceed. Kanitta revealed that she still feels stressed almost a month after the incident and hopes to recover her stolen PCX motorcycle. She is 70% hopeful of getting her vehicle back, but believes there is a 30% chance it is not possible. Since the incident, she remains hesitant to hire any new workers and does not dare to accept anyone to help out in her shop, regardless of whether they are male or female, reported Khaosod.

Having gathered evidence, Kanitta discovered that the suspect had fled to Chonburi province and was spotted relaxing on the beachfront, enjoying a beer with a group of women. Upset by the images, she expressed her anger and decided to report the case to the police in order for them to arrest the accused.

Regarding the progress of the case, it has been reported that the police have issued one summons for Sakda, but he has not yet responded. A second summons will be issued, followed by an arrest warrant if the suspect still fails to appear.

