Thai DJ rounds up stray cats then films killing them for payment | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thai DJ rounds up stray cats then films killing them for payment
PHOTOS: khaosod.co.th
A female DJ has been charged over the killing of 27 stray cats at her home in Thon Buri, according to Khao Sod, a Thai online news portal.
According to the police investigation, Miss Wararat Krasae, better known as ‘DJ Sun’, picked up stray cats found on the streets into her home before killing them.
The arrest followed several complaints from a group of cat lovers who claimed that the suspect had killed 27 cats and posted video clips online. She was selling access to the videos on an ‘underground’ website in exchange for bitcoin payment, according to the police report.
SOURCE: khaosod.co.th
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Thai street dog goes viral with “fake” injury
A clever street dog in Bangkok has gone viral on social media, with users joking that he is faking an injury for sympathy and food from passersby.
Known as Gae, the dog drags his back leg behind him as if unable to walk, but once someone stops to give him attention, he’s quickly back on all fours and walking normally.
A video shared on Twitter shows a motorcyclist stopping to help Gae as he drags his leg behind him, only for the dog to immediately jump back on all fours in anticipation of a snack or some attention.
The video of Gae faking it has now gone viral.
Ahahaha, clever dog!
Canny street mutt fakes a broken leg to get attention and food from passers-by in Bangkok pic.twitter.com/4NzMP8hido
— Mad eagle (@notavulture) 28 August 2019
One resident who feeds Gae regularly says she has known the dog for years and that he’s always done this.
Insisting the dog has had his legs checked and has been found to be injury-free, she says if there were anything seriously wrong with Gae, people would immediately take him to see a vet.
Video courtesy of Twitter user Mad eagle (@notavulture)
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Sick child rushed to Bangkok hospital by a passing Grab Food motorcycle rider
A Grab Food motorcycle came to the rescue and helped a frantic mother rush her sick child to hospital yesterday. Her car’s dash cam video (below) captures the mother’s desperate please as her son, Pla Wan, was foaming at the mouth and losing control of his movements.
Daily News reports the the mother’s car was stuck in traffic and unable to get to the hospital.
They stopped on the freeway and hailed a Grab Food motorcycle rider called Pop who was able to manoeuvre through the heavy traffic and get the child to hospital location. Then another motorcycle taxi ‘win’ driver took over, held the young boy in his arms and ran over a footbridge to the hospital and emergency staff.
Good news, the boy is now recovering. Doctors report that he will need to be on medication for a few years but his ailment is manageable.
The mother, Ployly, expressed her gratitude to everyone that came to the aid of her and her son.
As a result of the Grab Food delivery being waylaid, the delivery of a pizza was late and cool, resulting in a complaint from the customer. But Grab staff explained the situation and everything was resolved.
SOURCE: Daily News
ตัดสินใจอยู่นานว่าจะโพสต์ดีมั้ย..ที่ไม่กล้าโพสต์เพราะเปิดดูทีไรมันบีบหัวใจคนเป็นแม่ทุกทีแต่ที่โพสต์เพราะอยากเตือน..ว่าเหตุการณ์แบบนี้สติ!!!!..สำคัญที่สุดซึ่งตอนนั้นยอมรับตรงๆ..ว่าแม่ไม่มีรู้แต่ว่าต้องพาตัวเองกับลูกขึ้น Grab คันนี้ซืึ่งเป็นความหวังเดียวที่เร็วที่สุดให้ได้#ขอบคุณน้องป๊อบ#Grab#และน้องวินจากหัวใจอีกครั้ง
Posted by Ployly M Kaewya on Monday, 2 September 2019
Bangkok
Chinese passenger detained on suspicion of theft at Suvarnabhumi airport
PHOTO: Bangkok.com
Police and security officials at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport arrested a Chinese woman earlier this morning on suspicion of theft.
The woman had picked up a money-belt dropped by an Iranian passenger, but failed to hand it in. It’s understood the bag contained US$1,441 in cash and a mobile phone.
The Iranian passenger reported his bag missing to airport police, saying he had lost it while taking the stairs to the departure lounge.
When security officials checked the airport’s CCTV, they saw the bag being dropped and then picked up by the Chinese woman. Liu Wen Juan was arrested while waiting to board a flight.
The woman told police she did not steal the bag but found it on the floor without knowing its owner and simply picked it up.
She has been charged with theft and taken to the airport police station for further processing.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Thailand, the land of festivals
‘One Night In Bangkok’. The song, 35 years later
Bangkok woman hospitalised after she falls over and a cucumber ended up inside her
Ten things the Thai Government could to do right now
Why the Chinese are infinitely more important than Western tourists to Thailand
Smoking at home in Thailand has been banned from today
Popular Thai expat blogger shares problems renewing visa
Organisers meet with immigration over TM30 petition – full report
Top 10 things the internet has replaced, or destroyed
Thailand tightens the screws on TM30 reporting, petition ongoing
Thai Immigration bristles about TM30 revolt as it copes with PR disaster
Saving Thai Airways
Bank of Thailand cuts policy rate, to 1.5%
HM the King offers relief to Khon Kaen flood victims
Thai freight train derails near the Laos border
Thai economic committee warns about stagnant growth in second half of 2019
Foreigners crying foul over the new dual pricing policy at Thai public hospitals
Court orders prison sentence for airline boss after 2007 Phuket crash
Online gambling den in Pattaya raided, 19 Chinese arrested
Thai street dog goes viral with “fake” injury
Sick child rushed to Bangkok hospital by a passing Grab Food motorcycle rider
Chief Executive of Hong Kong insists she’s going nowhere
Thai PM willing to take part in debate on oath-taking controversy
Central Bank of Thailand voices concern over impact of economic slowdown
Thai fisherman admit to killing up to 30 dolphins
Thailand’s high-speed railway will carry first passengers in 2023
Missing Chinese swimmer’s body found off Freedom Beach in Phuket
Thailand industrial property a winner as US-China trade war drags on
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
Trending
- Entertainment3 days ago
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
- Thailand2 days ago
Sexual harassment is rife in Thailand – survey
- Crime3 days ago
Alleged killer of British man wandering free around Phuket
- Cambodia3 days ago
Top 10 prettiest towns in Asia
- Bangkok2 days ago
The Suvarnabhumi shopping shambles
- Bangkok3 days ago
Smile, you’re on red light camera
- Crime4 days ago
“How did my son die in Thailand?” A British father seeks answers.
- Hong Kong3 days ago
Scenes of chaos in Hong Kong as protests continue