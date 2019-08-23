Thai DJ rounds up stray cats then films killing them for payment | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thai DJ rounds up stray cats then films killing them for payment

A female DJ has been charged over the killing of 27 stray cats at her home in Thon Buri, according to Khao Sod, a Thai online news portal.

According to the police investigation, Miss Wararat Krasae, better known as ‘DJ Sun’, picked up stray cats found on the streets into her home before killing them.

The arrest followed several complaints from a group of cat lovers who claimed that the suspect had killed 27 cats and posted video clips online. She was selling access to the videos on an ‘underground’ website in exchange for bitcoin payment, according to the police report.

SOURCE: khaosod.co.th

Thai street dog goes viral with "fake" injury

A clever street dog in Bangkok has gone viral on social media, with users joking that he is faking an injury for sympathy and food from passersby.

Known as Gae, the dog drags his back leg behind him as if unable to walk, but once someone stops to give him attention, he’s quickly back on all fours and walking normally.

A video shared on Twitter shows a motorcyclist stopping to help Gae as he drags his leg behind him, only for the dog to immediately jump back on all fours in anticipation of a snack or some attention.

The video of Gae faking it has now gone viral.

One resident who feeds Gae regularly says she has known the dog for years and that he’s always done this.

Insisting the dog has had his legs checked and has been found to be injury-free, she says if there were anything seriously wrong with Gae, people would immediately take him to see a vet.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Sick child rushed to Bangkok hospital by a passing Grab Food motorcycle rider

A Grab Food motorcycle came to the rescue and helped a frantic mother rush her sick child to hospital yesterday. Her car’s dash cam video (below) captures the mother’s desperate please as her son, Pla Wan, was foaming at the mouth and losing control of his movements.

Daily News reports the the mother’s car was stuck in traffic and unable to get to the hospital.

They stopped on the freeway and hailed a Grab Food motorcycle rider called Pop who was able to manoeuvre through the heavy traffic and get the child to hospital location. Then another motorcycle taxi ‘win’ driver took over, held the young boy in his arms and ran over a footbridge to the hospital and emergency staff.

Good news, the boy is now recovering. Doctors report that he will need to be on medication for a few years but his ailment is manageable.

The mother, Ployly, expressed her gratitude to everyone that came to the aid of her and her son.

As a result of the Grab Food delivery being waylaid, the delivery of a pizza was late and cool, resulting in a complaint from the customer. But Grab staff explained the situation and everything was resolved.

SOURCE: Daily News

ตัดสินใจอยู่นานว่าจะโพสต์ดีมั้ย..ที่ไม่กล้าโพสต์เพราะเปิดดูทีไรมันบีบหัวใจคนเป็นแม่ทุกทีแต่ที่โพสต์เพราะอยากเตือน..ว่าเหตุการณ์แบบนี้สติ!!!!..สำคัญที่สุดซึ่งตอนนั้นยอมรับตรงๆ..ว่าแม่ไม่มีรู้แต่ว่าต้องพาตัวเองกับลูกขึ้น Grab คันนี้ซืึ่งเป็นความหวังเดียวที่เร็วที่สุดให้ได้#ขอบคุณน้องป๊อบ#Grab#และน้องวินจากหัวใจอีกครั้ง

Posted by Ployly M Kaewya on Monday, 2 September 2019

Chinese passenger detained on suspicion of theft at Suvarnabhumi airport

PHOTO: Bangkok.com

Police and security officials at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport arrested a Chinese woman earlier this morning on suspicion of theft.

The woman had picked up a money-belt dropped by an Iranian passenger, but failed to hand it in. It’s understood the bag contained US$1,441 in cash and a mobile phone.

The Iranian passenger reported his bag missing to airport police, saying he had lost it while taking the stairs to the departure lounge.

When security officials checked the airport’s CCTV, they saw the bag being dropped and then picked up by the Chinese woman. Liu Wen Juan was arrested while waiting to board a flight.

The woman told police she did not steal the bag but found it on the floor without knowing its owner and simply picked it up.

She has been charged with theft and taken to the airport police station for further processing.

SOURCE: The Nation

