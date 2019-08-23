Thai’s go west during rainy season – study | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai’s go west during rainy season – study
Thailand’s rainy season might be bad for the country’s beach hot spots but is typically associated with travel to the western regions of the country, where nature becomes its most beautiful during the period.
New data from Hotels.com reveals a 26% jump in searches among Thai travellers for accommodation in the Western region over the past 12 months. The data shows the strengthening of tourism to Thailand’s second tier destinations as an alternative to the traditional tourist magnets.
According to search data from Hotels.com, local searches for hotels located in Thailand’s western region, including Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Tak and Prachuap Khiri Khan, soared 26% during May to September 2019, compared with the same period last year.
The most desired province for Thai tourists in the Western region this year during the rainy season is Ratchaburi – which experienced an 83% rise in searches for overnight accommodation in 2019. Other Western provinces experiencing an increase in search volume included Phetchaburi (31%), Tak (19%) and Prachuap Khiri Khan (18%).
According to Jessica Chuang, the Hotels.com regional marketing director for Greater China, Southeast Asia and India, travellers are now staying in hotels they never knew existed, off the well-beaten tourist tracks of Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya and Chiang Mai.
“The data indicates a positive, upward trend in travel to Thailand’s Western region, especially during the rainy season.”
Economy
Asian stock markets mostly rise on positive news
“China announced it would resume trade talks with the US in Washington next month.”
Most Asian equities and currencies rallied today, building on the previous day’s advance as investors were cheered by a number of positive developments on trade, Hong Kong and Europe.
Markets were already on an upward trajectory after the leader of Hong Kong withdrew a controversial extradition bill that had sparked months of sometimes violent protests in the financial hub.
But the good news kept coming as the day wore on, with news that Italy had formed a new moderate, pro-European government, while British MPs moved closer to passing a law preventing a no-deal Brexit.
Then on Thursday morning, China announced it would resume trade talks with the US in Washington next month. The announcement provided a small sign of progress in the long-running row that has dragged on the global economy and stock markets.
Asian equities were broadly in positive territory, tracking a healthy lead from Wall Street, where the S&P 500 moved to within touching distance of a new record high.
Tokyo ended more than two percent higher and Shanghai jumped 1%, with Sydney 0.9% up.
Seoul gained 0.8%, Singapore 0.3%, and Taipei and Wellington 0.9% each. Manila, Bangkok and Jakarta were also well in positive territory.
However, Hong Kong ended with marginal losses. Having soared almost four percent on Wednesday on the back of Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s shock decision to withdraw the bill, profit-takers moved in, while there was also some concern the offer will not be enough to avert more unrest.
Crime
Police warn about the dangers of visiting Thailand, directly contradicting Tourism Minister
PHOTO: Shutterstock
Following the claim of Thailand’s Tourism Minister earlier this week that Thailand is “a completely safe environment”, a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police appears to have directly contradicted that statement.
Pol Col Krissana Patanacharoen is warning tourists and business visitors about the dangers of Thailand, after a taxi driver allegedly robbed a Chinese tourist of millions of baht worth of valuables.
It’s reported that the Chinese man was drunk getting into the cab and asked to be taken to a condo building in Ekkamai Soi 30. He subsequently fell asleep on the journey and woke to find himself lying in Ekkamai Soi 12 – and missing personal items valued at more than 3.6 million baht.
The man filed a theft report at Klong Tan police station although there are no details available on the nature of the missing items. Police have spoken to possible witnesses in several locations, as well as checking CCTV cameras in an attempt to identify the taxi driver in question.
Pol Col Krissana claims these crimes are a regular occurrence and warns people to be careful, particularly when going out drinking. He also asks for taxi drivers to cooperate and show themselves to be good hosts for visitors to Thailand.
His statement appears to be a direct contraction of the words spoken by the Minister for Tourism while attending a world class snooker tournament on Monday.
“We have relied heavily on sports to convey to the international tourists that Thailand has always been one of the leading tourist destinations in the world with a beautiful heritage, friendly people and a completely safe environment.”
Thailand
Proposed amendment to Thailand’s Narcotics Act seeks to legalise cannabis growth at home
PHOTO: commons.wikimedia.org
Thailand’s Bhumjaithai party says it will confer with key stakeholders to seek input on a proposed bill to allow people to grow their own cannabis at home. Those being consulted include government officials, medical patients, and traditional medicine practitioners.
Party member Supachai Jaisamut says the draft bill proposes an amendment to Thailand’s Narcotics Act that would allow for the growth of up to 6 cannabis plants per household.
“This bill will be tabled before the House next week.”
The Bhumjaithai party did well in the recent election, campaigning on a promise to legalise the use of cannabis. However, the government has so far only agreed to legalise its use for medicinal purposes.
Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) secretary-general Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong has been promoted to director-general of the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS).
Dr Tares has long supported the legalisation of cannabis for medicinal purposes and played an instrumental role in the Public Health Ministry’s recent decision to remove hemp and hemp extracts from the Narcotics Act.
The Ministry has also agreed to increase the overall ration of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to cannabidiol CBD) in hemp products from 0.2% to 1% by weight, a decision taken to help small-scale entrepreneurs hampered by the previous limit.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
