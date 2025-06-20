Meet Taro, the Thai store cat going viral for sleeping on the job

Meet the internet’s new favourite store 'owner', he sleeps on the job and still wins hearts

Photo of Ha Phuong Dao Ha Phuong Dao5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
93 1 minute read
Meet Taro, the Thai store cat going viral for sleeping on the job

A white and orange cat named Taro has gone viral for his legendary nap poses inside a Thai convenience store. Whether he sprawled across crates, cash registers, or the store’s front counter, Taro naps wherever he pleases, and seemingly the internet can’t get enough!

The chillest cat in the country

Taro first snatched users’ attention on TikTok via the account @tarowakeup, where videos of him lounging in bizarre but oddly stylish positions began racking up thousands of views.

In one viral clip, he’s seen lying flat on his back next to a beer like a customer who’s had one too many. In another, he dressed in sunglasses and a floral shirt, slouched against water bottle crates like a true Hawaiian king. One caption sums it up purr-fectly:

“From snoozing on crates to the cashier counter, Taro naps wherever he pleases.”

Meet Taro, the Thai store cat going viral for sleeping on the job | News by Thaiger

The purr-fect store mascot

Even when covered in packets of snacks, Taro remains completely unfazed, and his “signature chill poses” have become a calling card for fans of cat content. Online users have even given him the title of “ the real store owner,” with comments ranging from:

  • “Why is he sleeping so fabulously?”
  • “Call the Cat Ministry, he’s overworked!”

Instagram users couldn’t agree more:

Related Articles
  • “Now that’s the kind of stories I want to see every day”
  • “Catcontent rox 😍”
  • “Which store? I want to go there.”

Taro has achieved cat-lebrity status, showing that sometimes, the most powerful marketing tool is a sleepy cat with attitude.

Taro isn’t the only one. Thailand is seeing a wave of viral animal stars, from sleepy cats to Moodeng, the internet-famous baby hippo, and other animals capturing hearts, screen by screen, making them the purr-fect mascot everywhere.

Meet Taro, the Thai store cat going viral for sleeping on the job | News by Thaiger

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Thaiger (@thethaigerofficial)

Latest Thailand News
&#8216;Get out!&#8217;: Rally erupts in Phuket over PM&#8217;s leaked clip Phuket News

‘Get out!’: Rally erupts in Phuket over PM’s leaked clip

7 minutes ago
New driving rules: Foreigners must take test in Thailand Thailand News

New driving rules: Foreigners must take test in Thailand

27 minutes ago
Thai activist calls mass protest to &#8216;sink the boat&#8217; over PM scandal Bangkok News

Thai activist calls mass protest to ‘sink the boat’ over PM scandal

52 minutes ago
Dead man with hands cuffed and legs bound found in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Dead man with hands cuffed and legs bound found in Nakhon Si Thammarat

1 hour ago
iCloud loan sharks busted in Bangkok raid over 30% interest scam (video) Bangkok News

iCloud loan sharks busted in Bangkok raid over 30% interest scam (video)

1 hour ago
Death penalty call: Activists accuse PM over leaked tape Thailand News

Death penalty call: Activists accuse PM over leaked tape

2 hours ago
2 Thai men attack drug rehab clinic worker and steal prescription medicine Thailand News

2 Thai men attack drug rehab clinic worker and steal prescription medicine

2 hours ago
Rawai drug dealer busted with gun and meth stash Phuket News

Rawai drug dealer busted with gun and meth stash

2 hours ago
Death of Thai volunteer lawyer in Cambodia linked to illness, not murder Thailand News

Death of Thai volunteer lawyer in Cambodia linked to illness, not murder

3 hours ago
United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation Bangkok News

United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation

3 hours ago
20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation Thailand News

20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation

4 hours ago
Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes Pattaya News

Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes

4 hours ago
EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest Business News

EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest

4 hours ago
Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks Thailand News

Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks

5 hours ago
Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait Bangkok News

Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait

5 hours ago
Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park Pattaya News

Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park

5 hours ago
Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid Phuket News

Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid

5 hours ago
Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim Thailand News

Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim

6 hours ago
Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears

6 hours ago
Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in Bangkok News

Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in

22 hours ago
Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown Thailand News

Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown

22 hours ago
Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility Bangkok News

Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility

22 hours ago
Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan

23 hours ago
Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet Thailand News

Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet

23 hours ago
Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month

23 hours ago
Lifestyle
Tags
Photo of Ha Phuong Dao Ha Phuong Dao5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
93 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ha Phuong Dao

Ha Phuong Dao

Phuong is an English writer and a Creative Content Designer at The Thaiger. With a bachelor’s degree from RMIT University Australia in Professional Communication, Phuong is inspired to deliver articles, artworks, and communication plans to assist the brand’s growth. Alongside of work, she spends her time researching culture, history, and sustainability around the world.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x