Meet Taro, the Thai store cat going viral for sleeping on the job

A white and orange cat named Taro has gone viral for his legendary nap poses inside a Thai convenience store. Whether he sprawled across crates, cash registers, or the store’s front counter, Taro naps wherever he pleases, and seemingly the internet can’t get enough!

The chillest cat in the country

Taro first snatched users’ attention on TikTok via the account @tarowakeup, where videos of him lounging in bizarre but oddly stylish positions began racking up thousands of views.

In one viral clip, he’s seen lying flat on his back next to a beer like a customer who’s had one too many. In another, he dressed in sunglasses and a floral shirt, slouched against water bottle crates like a true Hawaiian king. One caption sums it up purr-fectly:

“From snoozing on crates to the cashier counter, Taro naps wherever he pleases.”

The purr-fect store mascot

Even when covered in packets of snacks, Taro remains completely unfazed, and his “signature chill poses” have become a calling card for fans of cat content. Online users have even given him the title of “ the real store owner,” with comments ranging from:

“Why is he sleeping so fabulously?”

“Call the Cat Ministry, he’s overworked!”

Instagram users couldn’t agree more:

“Now that’s the kind of stories I want to see every day”

“Catcontent rox 😍”

“Which store? I want to go there.”

Taro has achieved cat-lebrity status, showing that sometimes, the most powerful marketing tool is a sleepy cat with attitude.

Taro isn’t the only one. Thailand is seeing a wave of viral animal stars, from sleepy cats to Moodeng, the internet-famous baby hippo, and other animals capturing hearts, screen by screen, making them the purr-fect mascot everywhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Thaiger (@thethaigerofficial)