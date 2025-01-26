Woman charged for illegal sugarcane burning in Nong Bua Lamphu

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 59 year old woman from Nong Bua Lamphu province has been charged after a widely shared selfie showed her burning sugarcane leaves on January 23 at around 6.30pm. The woman, Phut, admitted to the act and apologised to the community, claiming ignorance of the law.

Following the incident, Governor Surasak Aksornkul instructed district and local officials, along with police and public health representatives, to investigate. The investigation revealed that Phut, a resident of Ban Kutkhae, owned the 2.8-rai sugarcane field where the burning took place, located approximately 2 kilometres from the village.

The fire, which she initially intended to use for burning leftover sugarcane leaves, spread uncontrollably due to strong winds. Following the fire’s containment, Phut posted the selfie online to thank neighbours who helped extinguish the flames, unaware of the legal implications.

Officials informed Phut that burning sugarcane fields, or any post-harvest stubble, is illegal and violates the provincial ban on agricultural burning. The police assigned the Tambon Saithong Subdistrict Administrative Organisation to file a complaint with the Sri Bun Rueang Police Station.

During the inspection, four additional illegal burnings were discovered, bringing the total charges to five cases. These actions contribute to public health hazards, carrying a maximum fine of 14,000 baht (US$416).

Phut expressed regret, stating that she would not have posted the photos had she known it was illegal. As a first-time sugarcane farmer, she was unaware of the regulations. “I saw others doing it, so I thought it was fine,” she said, urging fellow farmers to avoid similar mistakes and seek alternative farming methods.

Sakrin Pothinam, deputy district chief of Sri Bun Rueang, emphasised the need for village leaders and local administrations to reinforce the ban on burning sugarcane and forest areas. This practice exacerbates air pollution and contributes to the PM 2.5 particle issue, a significant national concern, reported KhaoSod.

Continued public awareness campaigns are essential to reduce such incidents. Should local officials fail to address these cases, district officials will pursue legal action independently.