Students turn themselves in after brutally beating teacher | The Thaiger

Crime

Students turn themselves in after brutally beating teacher

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 hour ago

Students turn themselves in after brutally beating teacher
PHOTO: Weerapong Masusai lies in hospital - Chiang Rai Times
Five men including two minors surrendered to police after allegedly attacking a 67 year old computer teacher, identified as Weerapong Masusai, in northeastern Thailand. The five surrendered to police in Nakhon Phanom yesterday morning.

Police identified the suspected attackers as 20 year old Chokchai Mapan, 22 year old Natthawut Taiboontiam, 23 year old Laisue Yolai, and two minors aged between 16 and 17 years old, whose names are being withheld.

Police say they confessed to beating Weerapong after a misunderstanding at a party, where they had been drinking. When the party was over, the five reportedly chased the teacher down and beat him unconscious.

Bail has been denied for three adult suspects, while the teenagers have been sent to the provincial attorney for interrogation.

The teacher reportedly suffered from a severe concussion. As of yesterday he was scheduled to undergo surgery at the Nakhon Phanom General Hospital.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Bangkok

Bangkok gunman arrested this morning in Phetchaburi

The Thaiger

Published

17 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

Bangkok gunman arrested this morning in Phetchaburi
PHOTO: The arrest this morning at a home in Phetchaburi - News1live.com

A lone, jealous gunman, who killed his ex-wife in her place of employment in a shopping centre near Victory Monument yesterday afternoon, has been arrested.

The 34 year old gunman was arrested in a home in Phetchaburi, south west of Bangkok, at 4.30am today. He has been charged with pre-meditated murder, illegal possession of a weapon and carrying a gun in public.

He has allegedly confessed to all charges. Police took the man back to the Phayathai police station, near to where the incident happened.

Yesterday, Bangkok police reported the shooting of a woman at the Icon Clinic in the Century Movie Plaza. A bystander was also shot during the incident. The gunman fled the scene straight after the shooting.

The deceased woman was a 28 year old staff member at the clinic. The injured person was a fellow staff member, according to police. Witnesses report seven shots were fired.

Bangkok Metro Police announced that they’d identified the suspect as Danusorn Nooncharoen, the ex-husband of the victim. The gunman reportedly worked in security at the Siam Paragon shopping centre. According to police, the couple divorced last week after 10 years of marriage.

Police speculated that the incident was motivated through jealousy of a new man in his ex-wife’s life.

Police reported today that they had found a suicide note from the gunman where he wrote that he was going to kill his ex-wifes’ new lover and then kill himself.

The shooting happened 10 days after a deranged Thai army soldier opened fire inside another shopping mall in Korat, north east Thailand. The rampage left 30 people dead, including the gunman, plus another 50+ injuries. It was also 5 weeks after another shooting at a Lop Buri gold shop at the Robinsons Shopping Centre.

Despite all these incidents and the prevalence of guns in the hands of private citizens in Thailand, there has been no discussion from government officials about better gun controls.

Bangkok

Gunman allegedly shoots and kills ex-wife at mall in Bangkok, another injured

The Thaiger

Published

15 hours ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Gunman allegedly shoots and kills ex-wife at mall in Bangkok, another injured

Bangkok police report that a woman was shot and killed and a bystander wounded after a man opened fire in a shopping centre this afternoon. The gunman fled the scene straight after the shooting. He’s still at large.

The incident took place in front of a beauty clinic inside Century Movie Plaza, near the Victory Monument. The clinic is identified as the Icon Clinic. The deceased woman is a 28 year old staff member at the clinic. The injured person was a fellow staff member, accord to police. Witnesses report seven shots were fired.

At this stage police speculate that the incident was spurred by some jealousy, not fully understood at this time.

In CCTV footage obtained by Khaosod English, a gunman approaches the victim at her work desk before firing his handgun at her. Bangkok Metro Police say they’ve identified the suspect as Danusorn Nooncharoen, an ex-husband of the victim. The gunman reportedly works in security at the Siam Paragon shopping centre. According to police, the couple divorced last week after 10 years of marriage.

The shooting comes 10 days after a deranged soldier opened fire inside another shopping mall in Korat, north east Thailand. The rampage left 29 people dead, including the gunman and just over 5 weeks following another shooting at a Lop Buri gold shop at the Robinsons Shopping Centre.

Despite all these incidents and the prevalence of guns in the hands of private citizens in Thailand, there has been no discussion from government officials about better gun controls.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Gunman allegedly shoots and kills ex-wife at mall in Bangkok, another injured

Bangkok

1 dead, 1 injured in Bangkok mall shooting, gunman escapes

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

15 hours ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

1 dead, 1 injured in Bangkok mall shooting, gunman escapes
PHOTO: Police are seeking the whereabouts of Danusorn Nooncharoen - Police photo

One woman is dead and a bystander injured after a gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in downtown Bangkok on this afternoon. The incident occurred in front of a beauty clinic inside Century Movies Plaza, just steps away from a tourist shopping area. The victim killed was a 28 year old employee of the clinic, while the injured victim was her colleague. Police say at least seven shots were fired

The gunman fled the scene after the shooting. Initial investigations show the murder was spurred by jealousy, though a police spokesman says no motive has been ruled out.

A senior police officer describes the perpetrator as a the victim’s boyfriend, Danusorn Nooncharoen, reportedly a physician. Anyone who may have information about the suspect’s whereabouts is advised to alert the police by dialing 1599 or 02-354-6958.

1 dead, 1 injured in Bangkok mall shooting, gunman escapes

PHOTO: The scene of the shooting inside Bangkok’s Century Mall today – Khaosod

The shooting comes barely a week after a soldier opened fire inside a shopping mall in Korat city in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima. The rampage left 30 people, including the gunman, and raised concerns over the public’s safety from gun violence.

This is a developing story. The Thaiger will provide updates as they become available.

SOURCE: Khaosod

Trending