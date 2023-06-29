Stolen lorry in wild Thai car chase causes havoc, damaging 20 cars

Picture courtesy of ศร บ้านสร้าง Facebook

A wild car chase saw a 31 year old man steal a ten-wheel lorry in Rayong province, Thailand, resulting in an encounter with the police and causing damage to nearly 20 parked cars. The incident began at a local truck service company Sannan Wai Tract Service’s compound last night.

Officer Somhai Sadee at Map Ta Phut Police Station responded to the report of a stolen white Isuzu lorry from Sannan Wai Tract Service in Nong Nam Yen Soi 2. Police then coordinated with officers from Nikom Pattana Police Station and Rayong City Police to follow the suspect. The stolen lorry was later spotted in downtown Rayong on Chanthudom Road when officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

Ignoring police signals to stop, Atithep Polpitak aggressively rammed into the police patrol car before fleeing downtown towards Sukhumvit Road. Upon reaching a traffic stop, Atithep slammed into approximately 20 cars waiting at the red light. He continued his escape despite police officers firing at the lorry’s tyres, eight of which burst but did not stop the flight. Multiple police cars kept the pursuit tight before finally cornering the stolen lorry, which had lost control and skidded onto a central road divider approximately 30 kilometres from the original theft site, reported KhaoSod,

As police surrounded the lorry, Atithep remained inside before officers could apprehend him. Despite refusing to cooperate, he was taken into custody at Map Ta Phut Police Station in Rayong.

One eyewitness, a 40 year old woman named Asanee Sathornkij, explained that she saw the suspect park the stolen lorry inside the company’s compound and heard the engine running. Suddenly, Atithep jumped into the lorry and fled the scene, shocking onlookers. Atithep had been employed as a lorry repair mechanic at the company for only two days before causing the havoc.

A victim of the incident whose car was hit by a stray bullet from the police recalled the shock and fear they felt during the incident, comparing the scene to a movie shoot.

The lorry’s reckless driving damaged many vehicles, and owners have reported their cases to the police—preliminary investigations found at least 10 damaged cars.

Atithep remains in police custody for questioning but has so far refused to cooperate. Further checks are being carried out for any narcotic substances in his system. Upon background check, it was found that he had a prior criminal record for drug-related offences two years ago. Legal proceedings against him are underway.