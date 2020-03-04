Saudi man flees Pattaya hospital after alleged attackers show evidence of his debt | The Thaiger

Crime
Saudi man flees Pattaya hospital after alleged attackers show evidence of his debt
A Saudi Arabian man, who was beaten by assailants in Pattaya claiming to be police, has now fled the hospital where he was being treated for his injuries. A Pattaya police spokesman has denied that any officers were involved in the brawl and says police are seeking the man, thought to be in hiding in Pattaya.
The Saudi man was attacked by two Thai men, who claimed to witnesses that they were high ranking police, early yesterday morning.
Police told The Pattaya News:
“On Sunday, March 1st, Mr. Teerasak Kawinram, 40, filed a report to the Pattaya City Police that in July of last year Mr. Alshiha rented a motorbike from him. In September he did not return the motorbike per their agreement.”
“On Monday, March 2, Mr. Teerasak and Mr. Alshiha agreed to go to the Pattaya City Police Station in which Mr. Alshiha agreed to pay for the motorbike that he did not return.”
“Mr. Alshiha, however, went into hiding and was found by Mr. Teerasak and a friend in front of a restaurant on Soi Yensabai. They demanded the money for the motorbike and Mr. Alshiha refused and the situation escalated.” Col. Kritsana continued.
“At this point a physical altercation broke out. Mr. Teerasak and his friends said he did not say anything regarding claims that they are police. They turned themselves in at the Pattaya Police station and have been fully cooperative.”
“Mr. Alshiha, meanwhile, has fled from the Bang Lamung Hospital and police are searching for him to interview him about the case and various debts allegedly owed.”
Pattaya Police are continuing their investigation for further legal action.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Ayuttaya man arrested with pistol, planning to shoot wife and her lover
Police in Ayuttaya, north of Bangkok, yesterday arrested a man carrying an unregistered handgun and ammunition, who told them he was on his way to shoot his wife and her lover a a nearby mall. 45 year old Somkhid Ruennangyaem was pulled over on his motorbike for a search near Naresuan bridge in tambon Pailing, about 11am on Tuesday.
Police say he was in possession of an unregistered gun loaded with a single bullet. Seven more bullets were found under the motorcycle’s seat.
Somkhid, who lives in the district, allegedly confessed to carrying the gun because he was on his way “to see his wife,” who works at a nearby shopping mall. He said he had recently learned she was romantically involved with another man, who also works at the mall.
If he could not settle the love triangle, he planned to shoot her and her lover, “right there, inside the shopping mall.”
Police held him in custody and pressed charges of illegal possession of a gun and ammunition and carrying them illegally in public.
The nation is still reeling from the February shooting rampage by a disgruntled soldier in Nakhon Ratchasima that killed 29 and wounded dozens, and the recent murder of a woman by her jilted husband at a Bangok mall.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Man arrested with 44 kilograms of marijuana in Phuket
A 60 year old man is in custody after he was found collecting 44 kilograms of dried marijuana, valued at about 400,000 baht, from a parcel delivery company in Phuket. Police told a press conference yesterday that officers got a tip that a large shipment of marijuana would arrive in Phuket via a parcel company on February 29.
On the Saturday they went to the office of the private delivery company in Phuket’s southeastern Wichit district, and watched for any suspicious behaviour. Officers spotted one man who was acting suspiciously, and demanded to examine a carton he was carrying. Inside it there were 44 packets of dried marijuana, weighing one kilogram each.
The suspect was arrested and taken to Wichit’s police station, where he confessed that this was the fifth time that he’d received a shipment of marijuana.
“He said he was paid less than B1,000 each time for receiving the parcel and distributing to his network.”
The man is charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell.
Police declined to name the suspect or the delivery company.
Police told reporters that the box was sent from Bangkok. They checked the name of the sender, but the name was not in the civil registration database, and the ID card number given to the parcel company had only 12 digits, not the normal 13.
Police are continuing their investigation into who sent the package and who the shipment was sold to in Phuket.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Crime
Bangkok motorbike taxi drivers attack Grab driver in broad daylight – VIDEO
Three motorbike taxi drivers (‘win’ drivers) have been fined after attacking a Grab bike driver carrying a passenger in Bangkok’s Khlong Tan district. The Grab driver reported to police that at 8:30am yesterday, he was picking up a customer at a condominium in Phra Khanong.
He says a local taxi motorbike driver in front of the condo allegedly stopped him and said he was not allowed to pick up customers, that the location was “their territory.” He then told the Grab driver to leave, but both he and the the passenger refused.
The video, viewable HERE, contains graphic content and viewer discretion is advised. (Video and pictures from Facebook user Amittaaphongsawat.)
Both sides argued for several minutes before a fight broke out and two more local motorbike taxi drivers from the same stand in front of the condo joined in the assault.
The Grab driver’s passenger recorded the entire incident on her phone camera and immediately posted it on social media groups, where it quickly went viral, attracting thousands of views and shares in just hours. She tagged Grab corporate in the video and demanded to know what they are doing to protect their drivers and customers.
The three local drivers have been charged with causing bodily harm that has led to injury. They have been fined 1,000 baht each and paid an additional 3,000 baht to the Grab bike driver and allegedly apologized for the incident.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
