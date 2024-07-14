Sa Kaeo police arrest four in 5 million baht gambling bust

Published: 11:24, 14 July 2024
Police in Sa Kaeo have arrested four individuals linked to a major online gambling operation, which included betting on Euro football matches. The operation involved a large number of participants and had a cash flow of 5 million baht (US$ 138,000).

Police, led by Deputy Commissioner of Region 2, Ittiporn Photong, and Deputy Director of Region 2’s Operations Centre, ordered the raid. The operation was executed by Om Sin Boonyanuson, Sa Kaeo Provincial Police Chief, alongside other officers. Armed with a search warrant issued yesterday, officers conducted a raid on a house at 354/72 in Sa Kaeo City.

The raid resulted in the arrest of four suspects. These include 29 year old Chinawat from Trat Province; 24 year old Chompunut from Phetchabun Province; 29 year old Thoskamon, also from Trat Province; and 24 year old Panupong, from Buriram Province. The suspects were reportedly involved in facilitating online gambling activities, specifically focusing on Euro football betting.

Police seized a significant amount of evidence during the raid. Confiscated items included three computer sets, four mobile phones, a Huawei WiFi router, and numerous other related items, totaling 19 pieces of evidence. These items were crucial to the operation of the gambling network.

The four suspects faced charges of organising illegal gambling activities via electronic media, covering a range of games such as international football, baccarat, slots, lottery, and poker. They were also charged with promoting and advertising gambling, both directly and indirectly, without proper authorization under the Gambling Act, reported KhaoSod.

Following their arrest, the suspects and the confiscated items were taken to Sa Kaeo City Police Station for further investigation and formal booking. The police plan to extend their investigation to identify and apprehend larger networks involved in the illegal gambling operation.

In related news, police have shut down over 200 websites involved in Euro 2024 football-related gambling, with 2.4 billion baht in circulation, according to the police.

Police released the information following a crackdown on both online and offline gambling activities as the Euro 2024 football matches concluded on July 13.

