Thailand braces for heavy rainfall and flash floods this week

Thailand faces an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall from today to July 18, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially in Bangkok. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning for the entire country.

The Thai Meteorological Department, led by Gorravee Sitthichivapak, announced that from today to July 18, a strong monsoon trough will pass through the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand, merging with a low-pressure system over the central South China Sea.

This, combined with a strong southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, will result in increased rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in several areas across the country.

Residents are advised to be cautious of the dangers posed by heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash floods and forest runoff, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying regions. Extra caution is also recommended when travelling through areas experiencing thunderstorms.

The northern provinces expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall today include Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, and Tak. In the northeast, the provinces of Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani are on high alert.

Central Thailand will see heavy rains in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi, while the eastern provinces of Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat are also expected to be heavily affected. In the south, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi will face significant rainfall.

Heavy rainfall

From July 15 to July 16, heavy rains will continue in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Tak.

The northeastern provinces of Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani will continue to be affected.

In the central region, Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi, including Bangkok and its vicinity, will see significant rainfall.

Eastern provinces such as Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat will also experience heavy rains. In the south, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun will be affected.

From July 17 to July 18, the northern provinces of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Tak will face heavy rains.

In the northeast, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani will continue to be affected.

Central Thailand, including Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon, will face significant rainfall, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

Eastern provinces such as Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat will also experience heavy rains. In the south, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun will be affected.

The upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will experience strong winds, with waves reaching 2 to 3 metres high and over 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms. The lower Andaman Sea and lower Gulf of Thailand will see waves about 2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

Mariners in these regions should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are advised to stay ashore until July 18, reported KhaoSod.

Residents should stay updated with announcements from the Meteorological Department, available on their website or via their 24-hour hotline. The next announcement will be issued at 5pm today.