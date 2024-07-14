NZ brothers return home after 4 months in Thai custody for assault

Picture courtesy of The Phuket News

Two New Zealand brothers, who were detained in Thailand for nearly four months following an assault on a police officer in Phuket, have returned home. Hamish and Mattson Day had faced multiple charges after a disagreement over a speeding violation on March 16 escalated into violence.

A passerby captured footage of the incident, showing 38 year old Mattson Day attacking the police officer while 36 year old Hamish held the officer’s gun. The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention on social media.

The New Zealand Herald reported the brothers’ return, though the exact date remains undisclosed. In a written statement, the Day family expressed their gratitude for the support received from friends, family, and the New Zealand Government. They also requested privacy as they adjust to life back home.

“They would be grateful for a bit of space and privacy for them and their family during the coming weeks,” the family stated.

“They want to express their sincere gratitude for the overwhelming support they’ve received from their family, friends, and the New Zealand Government. As they begin readjusting and focus on their well-being, they ask for your understanding and respect.”

The family declined to comment further on the matter.

Police assault

Hamish and Mattson were on holiday in Phuket when the altercation occurred. They were charged with assaulting a police officer, robbery, obstruction of police duty, driving without a licence, and bribery.

Following their arrest, they appeared in Phuket provincial court and were remanded in custody. Although specific details about the final outcome of their cases were not disclosed, it was confirmed that their visas were revoked, and they have been blacklisted from re-entering Thailand.

Phuket police chief Sinlert Sukhum explained that the incident began when the brothers refused to stop after an officer observed them speeding on rented motorcycles. Police Senior Sergeant Major Maj Somsak Noo-iad pursued them and called for backup. When they eventually stopped in front of a restaurant on Chaofa Road in Mueang district, the officer informed them of their traffic violation and requested their licences.

The brothers reportedly offered a bribe, which the officer refused, instructing them to pay the fine at the police station. As the officer took their pictures with his mobile phone, the situation escalated. Angered by the officer’s actions, one of the brothers attacked him, wrestled him to the ground, and seized his firearm, reported The Phuket News.

During the struggle, the gun discharged once, though no one was injured. Backup officers arrived shortly after, preventing the situation from worsening.