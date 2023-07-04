Roadside rescue turns into drug bust as police uncover meth pills and firearms

Photo by Khaosod.

A potential roadside rescue incident today remarkably turned into a drug bust. Highway police in Surat Thani province initially responded to what appeared to be a broken-down vehicle but unexpectedly stumbled upon a sizeable drug haul hidden in the car’s compartment.

The suspicious behaviour of the driver, a 31 year old man, led the police to undertake a search of the vehicle, finding around 38,880 methamphetamine pills labelled ‘WY,’ and homemade firearms.

When questioned, Nares Charaluk confessed to having been paid 20,000 baht to deliver the drugs. He received the assignment from a Facebook user named ‘Racha See of Surat Thani,’ whose real name and identity remain unknown. His task was to pick up the drugs from a location in the Ban Na San district and deliver them to a drop-off point in Phunphin. To signal the arrival, Nares would stop the car and turn on the hazard lights as a sign for the dealers to follow.

The unexpected arrival of the highway police, under the assumption of mechanical problems with the car, brought Nares’ operation to an abrupt end. Evidence and the guilty party were handed over to Phunphin local police station to proceed with legal actions, Khaosod reported.

Thailand struggles to control its problems with drugs, particularly methamphetamine.

Last month, police in Phayao Province conducted a raid on a residential property leading to the arrest of two suspected drug users.

Officers discovered five methamphetamine tablets on the premises and later found 311 more meth tablets concealed within a pillow.

Investigative officers from Phayao Province Police Station detained Thawat, a 25 year old man, and Kalayanee, a 29 year old woman at 4pm yesterday. The raid was part of a coordinated operation that led to the seizure of 316 meth tablets at a house in the Thawang Thong district in Phayao Province.

