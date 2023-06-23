Phayao province police bust: Pillow reveals 316 methamphetamine tablets

Picture courtesy of MGR Online ภาคเหนือ Facebook

Police in Phayao Province yesterday conducted a raid on a residential property leading to the arrest of two suspected drug users. Officers discovered five methamphetamine tablets on the premises and later found 311 more meth tablets concealed within a pillow.

Investigative officers from Phayao Province Police Station detained Thawat, a 25 year old man, and Kalayanee, a 29 year old woman at 4pm yesterday. The raid was part of a coordinated operation that led to the seizure of 316 meth tablets at a house in the Thawang Thong district in Phayao Province. The arrest was prompted by a tip-off suggesting both individuals were involved in drug usage. Upon conducting an initial examination, five meth tablets were discovered within the house, reported KhaoSod.

The two suspects later asked the officers if they could use their pillows from home in the prison cell. Upon reaching the station, and before granting the request, officers examined the pillows and found another 311 tablets of methamphetamine hidden within, turning the charges from drug use to drug possession with intent to distribute.

After an interrogation, the suspects admitted to buying methamphetamine from a dealer located in the Dok Kham Tai district. They used and sold the drugs, packaging 200 tablets in a bag and selling each one for 2,000 baht (US$57). These events occurred the evening before the police raid.

Initially, both Thawat and Kalayanee were formally charged with possessing category 1 narcotics without a permit and dealing illicit drugs. These cases will now proceed through the legal system in compliance with the law.

