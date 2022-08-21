Crime
Policewoman blames mental illness for torturing her maid
A policewoman who claimed mental health issues turned herself in to the police yesterday, facing accusations of torturing a female soldier who worked as her maid. The twisted tale involved a 43 year old policewoman with the Special Branch Bureau claiming to be a senator’s wife and manipulating a 30 year old woman to work in indentured servitude for several years.
The assistant national police chief interrogated the woman in the Muang Police Station in Ratcha Buri yesterday as the details unfolded of a story first brought to light when the victim reached out to an influencer named Gun Jompalang. He shared the story on Facebook and took the woman to file a police complaint. The story was then featured on TV Channel 3 on the “Hone Krasae” show airing Thursday, and the police intervened from there.
The 30 year old woman first met the policewoman several years ago, initially working in her coffee shop. When it closed, the policewoman promised to get her torturing victim into the military but charged her a 500,000 baht fee that had to be slowly repaid. While she did make good on her promise, and the now soldier repaid 260,000 baht so far, the policewoman then forced her to quit the military in May under threat of abuse.
The soldier has been working off her debt with her boss withholding all but 3,000 baht of her salary each month, but the policewoman became increasingly abusive, torturing her victim, injuring her head and nose with a metal rod, burning her skin with a curling iron, and spraying alcohol on her hair before setting it on fire.
The policewoman defended herself against the accusation of torturing the woman by bursting into tears and apologies after offering police a medical certificate saying she’s been receiving mental illness treatment for two years and was unable to control her rage during the abuse.
Her direct commanding officer was instructed to take disciplinary action and the Special Branch Bureau will set up an investigative panel, but the policewoman faces a slew of legal charges for torturing the woman as well, including charges under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, illegal detention, using force against another person, and being a government official who benefits from forced labour.
Police searched her house for evidence after taking her into custody and have decided not to deny bail, deeming her low risk for flight, on the condition that she does not intimidate the woman she abused or interfere with the police investigation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Fight over haircut in salon ends with woman and husband dead
Policewoman blames mental illness for torturing her maid
100 masseuses in Phuket complain of 150 baht massage shop
Food fair coming up in Phuket
Heavy rain expected for next few days in 40 Thai provinces
Baldwin deflects blame, expects no charges over gun accident
Pattaya Police Station deemed “satisfactory” in annual evaluation
Viewers comments featuring special guest | Thaiger Bites
CCSA to dissolve with end of Emergency Decree October 1
ISIS member involved in plot that killed Americans gets sentenced for life
Six children rushed to hospital after bridge collapses in South Thailand
Unpaid Cambodia casino workers swim home to Vietnam
CCSA spokesperson says 30,000 Covid infections per day
10 things that can make expats life way easier in Thailand (2022)
Prime suspect in Pattaya’s thefts against Indian tourists arrested
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
4am alcohol curfew may increase revenue, but also crime, deaths
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
Police officer who shot noodle vender sentenced to 25 years
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
-
Crime3 days ago
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
-
Thailand23 hours ago
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
-
Chon Buri2 days ago
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
-
Phang Nga3 days ago
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
-
Thailand2 days ago
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand