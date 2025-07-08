Ratchaburi residents slam officials over 32 inconvenient speed bumps

Netizens divided as safety claims clash with daily commuter frustration

Ratchaburi residents slam officials over 32 inconvenient speed bumps
Photo via Channel 8

Locals in the central province of Ratchaburi questioned provincial officials about the purpose of 32 speed bumps that caused significant inconvenience to motorists rather than improving safety.

Residents of Nakhon Chum sub-district in Ban Pong district shared video footage of a main road dotted with speed bumps to the Social Hunter 2022 Facebook page. The page then published the footage with a caption that read…

“Locals complain after 20 speed bumps were installed on the local road. Each bump is placed close to the next, causing inconvenience to motorists. There are more speed bumps than necessary, and people are calling on the local government to take action.”

Public opinion online was divided. Some netizens agreed with residents that the number of speed bumps was excessive. Others defended the measure, arguing it was the only effective way to slow down vehicles, as speed limit signs were often ignored.

A follow-up report by Channel 8 confirmed the incident occurred on multiple roads in a residential area near Wat Yai Nakhon Chum. Journalists who visited the site counted 32 bumps in total, not 20 as initially reported.

Too many speed bumps spark corruption suspicions
Photo via Channel 8

Local officials later stated that the speed bumps were installed using a 300,000 baht budget. The intention was to reduce road accidents, as the area sees frequent use by heavy trucks.

One resident interviewed by the media acknowledged that some roads in the community did require speed bumps. However, he believed they were unnecessary on quieter roads, where forcing vehicles to slow down could actually pose risks. He explained that criminals might target slow-moving vehicles on these less-travelled routes.

Locals complain about too many speed bumps in Ratchaburi
Photo via Channel 8

Beyond the inconvenience, some netizens questioned the construction budget itself. They raised concerns about whether the cost was excessive and expressed suspicion about possible corruption among local officials.

It remains unclear whether the local government will remove any of the speed bumps. No official response has yet been given regarding further action.

