Crime

Fight over haircut in salon ends with woman and husband dead

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Salon fight over a haircut ended in a woman and man stabbed to death. (via Wikipedia)

Iconic French fashion designer Coco Chanel once said, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.” But, in a bizarre and tragic incident in Pathum Thani salon, a woman getting an allegedly bad haircut ended in violence that took the lives of two people.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon in a mall in the Greater Bangkok suburb province when a woman decided to get her hair cut in a beauty salon in the shopping centre. The story details were reported by Ruamkatanyu Volunteer Association on their Facebook page.

The woman went to the shopping centre and brought her husband as well as their 5 year old child along for the trip. The identity and age of the woman and the man were not released publicly. When she stopped in the beauty salon to get her hair done, her husband took their child for a stroll around the mall to do some shopping.

When she left the salon, she met up with her husband but appeared displeased. They went back to the beauty salon together, with the woman apparently unhappy with the results of her haircut. The woman got into a heated discussion with the hairdresser about the haircut and things escalated quickly.

Soon the commotion grew unruly enough that the owner of the salon stepped in to attempt to resolve the altercation but soon got dragged into the argument as well. Things got physical and the confrontation quickly devolved, coming to blows with the woman’s husband fighting the salon owner.

Now a full-fledged brawl, the woman unhappy with her haircut, along with her husband, were both stabbed, assumedly by the beauty salon owner, though the Facebook post reporting the incident did not clearly state who did the stabbing. Both the woman and her husband died of the stabbing wounds sustained during the conflict.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

palooka
2022-08-21 09:26
their 5 year old child Probably witnessed her parents die because of a badly perceived hair cut. Very sad.
Giltee
2022-08-21 09:44
Sad and unnecessary because 3 victims not 2. I cringe sometimes when getting a haircut and barbers use a cut throat razor to trim because when you’re in a prone position one slip and ….
Boddown
2022-08-21 10:44
The animals are getting restless 

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending