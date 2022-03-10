Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid Update: 22,984 new cases; provincial totals
74 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 23,512 with 1,814 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 22,984 new Covid-19 cases and 24,161 recoveries. There are now 220,334 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 52 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,111,857 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 888,422 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 125,370,801 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 62,311 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 18,474 received their second dose, and 91,005 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Chon Buri – 978
Bangkok – 3,92
Samut Prakan – 927
Ubon Ratchathani – 213
Phuket – 523
Khon Kaen – 366
Chiang Mai – 267
Nonthaburi – 794
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,228
Rayong – 394
Udon Thani – 174
Buriram – 455
Surat Thani – 236
Maha Sarakham – 320
Nakhon Ratchasima – 356
Pathum Thani – 475
Samut Sakhon – 759
Songkla – 445
Pattalung – 382
Chachoengsao – 493
Sisaket – 225
Kalasin – 270
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 197
Roi Et – 384
Surin – 272
Nakhon Sawan – 241
Prachin Buri – 174
Nakhon Pathom – 285
Lampang – 50
Pitsanuloak – 168
Saraburi – 227
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 550
Trang – 224
Phang Nga – 91
Chaiyaphum – 183
Tak – 140
Lop Buri – 191
Petchabun – 79
Krabi – 153
Kanchanaburi – 222
Ratchaburi – 352
Chanthaburi – 195
Sakon Nakhon – 215
Nong Kai – 166
Trat – 68
Yasothon – 112
Nan – 69
Srakaew – 313
Chumporn – 167
Payao – 59
Nakhon Panom – 74
Mukdaharn – 33
Chiang Rai – 53
Phetchburi – 286
Pattani – 335
Suphan Buri – 437
Kamphaeng Phet – 124
Nakhon Nayok – 117
Satun – 196
Bueng Karn – 125
Amnat Charoen – 38
Yala – 318
Uthai Thani – 74
Mae Hong Son – 28
Loei – 138
Nong Bua Lumphu – 130
Chainat – 55
Pichit – 85
Phrae – 69
Uttaradit – 62
Sukhothai – 131
Narathiwas – 126
Samut Songkhram – 367
Ranong – 152
Lamphun – 11
Ang Thong – 180
Singburi – 122
