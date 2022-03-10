Thursday Covid Update: 22,984 new cases; provincial totals

74 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 23,512 with 1,814 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 22,984 new Covid-19 cases and 24,161 recoveries. There are now 220,334 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 52 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,111,857 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 888,422 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 125,370,801 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 62,311 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 18,474 received their second dose, and 91,005 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 978

Bangkok – 3,92

Samut Prakan – 927

Ubon Ratchathani – 213

Phuket – 523

Khon Kaen – 366

Chiang Mai – 267

Nonthaburi – 794

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,228

Rayong – 394

Udon Thani – 174

Buriram – 455

Surat Thani – 236

Maha Sarakham – 320

Nakhon Ratchasima – 356

Pathum Thani – 475

Samut Sakhon – 759

Songkla – 445

Pattalung – 382

Chachoengsao – 493

Sisaket – 225

Kalasin – 270

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 197

Roi Et – 384

Surin – 272

Nakhon Sawan – 241

Prachin Buri – 174

Nakhon Pathom – 285

Lampang – 50

Pitsanuloak – 168

Saraburi – 227

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 550

Trang – 224

Phang Nga – 91

Chaiyaphum – 183

Tak – 140

Lop Buri – 191

Petchabun – 79

Krabi – 153

Kanchanaburi – 222

Ratchaburi – 352

Chanthaburi – 195

Sakon Nakhon – 215

Nong Kai – 166

Trat – 68

Yasothon – 112

Nan – 69

Srakaew – 313

Chumporn – 167

Payao – 59

Nakhon Panom – 74

Mukdaharn – 33

Chiang Rai – 53

Phetchburi – 286

Pattani – 335

Suphan Buri – 437

Kamphaeng Phet – 124

Nakhon Nayok – 117

Satun – 196

Bueng Karn – 125

Amnat Charoen – 38

Yala – 318

Uthai Thani – 74

Mae Hong Son – 28

Loei – 138

Nong Bua Lumphu – 130

Chainat – 55

Pichit – 85

Phrae – 69

Uttaradit – 62

Sukhothai – 131

Narathiwas – 126

Samut Songkhram – 367

Ranong – 152

Lamphun – 11

Ang Thong – 180

Singburi – 122