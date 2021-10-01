Police search for foreigner for rape of Khon Kaen masseuse

A manhunt is on for a foreigner accused of the assault and rape of a masseuse in a massage parlour in the Muang District of Khon Kaen. The man was described as wearing trousers and a pink T-shirt and driving a red motocross bike without license plates. He is suspected to be the same person who was aggressive and profane have another massage shop on Maliwan Road and also to have molested a schoolgirl in Ban Phai district later that same day.

The beating and rape incident took place on Monday morning at the Dee Na massage parlour on Rob Muang Road and the masseuse is a 45 year old Lopburi native who just returned from living and working in Australia for the past seven years.

The suspect is thought to not be a local as it appears he’s driving without a license plate and committing offenses all around the area. He is described as possibly an Australian man 45-55 years old. The Khon Kaen Court has issued a warrant for the unidentified man’s arrest and police are searching local guesthouses and motorbike shops.

A witness was in front of her house across the street from the massage parlour and saw the man exit the shop and get on his red motocross bike, smiling at her as he put on his riding gear and left. Someone later noticed water overflowing from the shop and she called the owner in Bangkok to use wifi-enabled CCTV to see the masseuse laying naked and bleeding inside after the brutal beating and rape.

The masseuse had been beaten and choked and was transported to Khon Kaen Hospital where she eventually regained consciousness but has not been able to give police a formal statement.

The shop where the man had been suspected of more aggressive behaviour said he visited on Sunday, the day before the incident, and again on Tuesday, the day after the incident. The incident where he molested a schoolgirl ended when she screamed for help and the man was seen fleeing in the direction of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Those with any information related to the case can contact the Tourist Police hotline at 1155, Immigration Police hotline 1178, or the 24-hour hotline 191.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

