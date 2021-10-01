Connect with us

Crime

11 million baht online scams see Thai woman, Nigerian man arrested

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A Thai Woman and Nigerian man were arrested for online romance scams. (via Phuket Immigration)

Police in Phuket have arrested a Thai woman and a Nigerian man accused of bilking victims out of at least 11 million baht in online romance scams. The pair were taken into custody by officers from the Immigration Bureau and the Cherng Talay Police at a rented room located in Srisoonthorn, Thalang.

Police only made public the arrest yesterday though they were actually taken into custody on Tuesday. The Thai woman is 26 years old and was already being sought for an outstanding warrant from the Chon Buri Provincial Court on Monday. It is unclear if the pair had been hiding out in Phuket for a while or had just left Chon Buri when the warrant was issued and snuck into Phuket within the last week.

Immigration officers said of the Nigerian man only that he was staying in Thailand illegally and did not mention any details of his involvement in the online scams. An investigation is forthcoming to determine if he had a hand in scamming these people though.

According to police, the Thai woman had created multiple fake identities on Facebook and other social media platforms including a LINE account. She used those accounts to seduce online victims, tricking them into believing that they were in a romantic relationship with the Thai woman. She would then request money to pay for things like living expenses or ask them to buy her gifts or ask that they send money in order for her to send them things by postal mail.

But the Thai woman claimed to be a pawn in the scheme. She confessed to having pulled these online scams repeatedly for the last 6 months and directed payments by all her victims to be transferred to one specific account, in total over 11 million baht. She says that she was then instructed to transfer the money to other bank accounts by an unnamed network in Bangkok. She says that she was paid to take part in the scams but did not get to keep the 11 million baht.

The 2 are being charged for the crimes that the arrest warrant in Chon Buri was issued for and are being held at Cherng Talay Police Station. Subsequent charges are likely regarding the online romance scams.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya39 seconds ago

Thai woman rescued from near-drowning on Pattaya Beach
Crime31 mins ago

Police search for foreigner for rape of Khon Kaen masseuse
Crime37 mins ago

11 million baht online scams see Thai woman, Nigerian man arrested

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | FDA approves sale of DIY covid tests, Restrictions ease | October 1
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 11,754 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand4 hours ago

Police search for Australian man who allegedly raped a Thai masseuse
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Politics4 hours ago

Nonthaburi protesters threw fermented fish at PM Prayut’s van
Transport5 hours ago

AirAsia relaunching 9 routes including Phuket-Chiang Mai Oct 15
Southeast Asia5 hours ago

Tourism said to fuel Southeast Asia’s illegal wildlife trade
Thailand6 hours ago

Boss outrage, STV visas, Set Designs | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 30
Crime6 hours ago

Mute man nabbed for child porn, solicited nudes from 8 year old
World6 hours ago

Australian travel abroad coming soon with 7-day home quarantine
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand sees slump during peak travel period, Chinese stay home for Golden Week
Thailand8 hours ago

Blood supplies low during pandemic, LGBTQ activists call to be allowed to donate
Chiang Rai8 hours ago

Assistant village chief busted with 3.8 million meth pills
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending