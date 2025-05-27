Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse

Attacker flees with victim's phone and room key and remains at large

Petch Petpailin
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวอุดร ข่าวโฮมเคเบิ้ล

A Thai woman jumped from the second floor of an apartment in the Isaan province of Udon Thani to seek help after enduring brutal abuse at the hands of her boyfriend on Saturday, May 24.

The victim’s mother, 47 year old Supinya Aukkadee, shared details of the assault with several news agencies to draw attention to the case and secure protection for her daughter, 27 year old Amornrat. She revealed that her daughter had suffered abuse throughout their two-month relationship.

Amornrat later spoke to the media, disclosing that the physical violence began just five days into their relationship. Her boyfriend allegedly pulled her hair, beat her, and then forced her to engage in sexual acts.

Amornrat believes her boyfriend may suffer from a sexual sadism disorder, as he never sought her consent during his aggressive sexual behaviour.

The most severe incident occurred at around 5pm on Saturday, when Amornrat discovered that the man had been having affairs with six other women.

Thai woman abused by boyfriend in Udon Thani
Photo via ThaiRath

He reportedly punched her in the face and arms, slammed her head against the ground, and kicked her in the waist and thigh. He then slashed her left leg with a knife and stabbed her in the feet.

In desperation, Amornrat jumped from the balcony of her second-floor apartment room in the Phen district of Udon Thani to seek help from nearby residents. Her boyfriend fled the scene after the assault, taking her mobile phone and room key with him.

Victim jumps off apartment to escape abusive boyfriend
Photo via ThaiRath

Amornrat later returned home and subsequently visited the Phen Police Station with her mother to file a complaint. The suspect remains at large, leaving Amornrat fearful that he may return to stalk or assault her again.

The superintendent of Phen Police Station told Channel 8 that officers are actively investigating the case and pledged to bring the suspect to justice as soon as possible.

Thai boyfriend assautls girlfriend
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวอุดร ข่าวโฮมเคเบิ้ล

In a separate case, another victim of domestic abuse, a Thai actress, recently came forward to expose the abusive behaviour of her ex-boyfriend. The man reportedly deceived her into a relationship despite already being married with a child.

When she discovered the truth and attempted to end the relationship, he became violent. In one incident, he allegedly struck her in the head and left her unconscious outside her home with a serious injury. She fortunately survived the attack.

