Police officers, prosecutors may be investigated over acquittal of Red Bull heir

After the Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya, aka, “Boss”, was allowed to evade justice for a 2012 hit-and-run in which a Bangkok policeman died, at least 10 people may face investigation. According to a Bangkok Post report, the National Anti-Corruption Commission is considering launching a probe into a number of individuals, including police officers and prosecutors, who it’s believed colluded to have charges against Vorayuth dropped.

Niwatchai Kasemmongkol from the NACC says a report carried out by an independent group, chaired by former NACC head, Vicha Mahakun, shows that around 10 individuals played a significant role in helping Vorayuth escape justice. An NACC sub-committee has recommended the individuals in question be investigated as it’s believed they deliberately acted to prevent justice being carried out.

In September 2012, Bangkok police officer Wichian Klanprasert died when the motorbike he was riding was rammed by a black Ferrari being driven by Vorayuth. Wichian and the bike were dragged around 100 metres along the road before Vorayuth fled the scene.

Vorayuth was able to postpone over 5 court appearances and managed to flee Thailand in 2012. He has since been seen in various international locations, including London, Singapore, and Dubai. In his absence, a speeding charge against him was dropped when the statute of limitations expired in 2013. A charge of failing to help a traffic collision victim expired in September 2017.

There are still 2 outstanding charges against Vorayuth. The first is for cocaine use and expires in September, 2022. The second is a charge of reckless driving causing death, which will expire in 2027. A red notice issued for Vorayuth in 2017 was removed from the Interpol website about a year later. It was reinstated in October last year before once again disappearing.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

