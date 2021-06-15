Connect with us

Tuesday Covid Update: 3,000 new cases and 19 deaths

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

18 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานเขตหลักสี่ กรุงเทพมหานคร

3,000 new Covid-19 cases and 19 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today. In the latest and most severe wave of infections in Thailand, the CCSA has recorded 173,401 Covid-19 cases since April 1.

Out of the new cases confirmed today, 640 were detected in correctional facilities. In the recent wave of infections, more than 30,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19.

More information will be released this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily press briefing.

Other updates…

  • The CCSA is monitoring and carrying out active Covid-19 testing in certain areas that are at risk of cluster outbreaks at including fresh markets, public transportation stations, entertainment venues, labour and immigration offices, government offices, factories, department stores, restaurants, supermarkets, elderly care centres, child care centres, religious places, and banks.
  • HM the Queen donated Powered Air Purifying Respirators, valued at 20 million baht, to 76 hospitals in 76 provinces. The respirators are said to protect medical staff during surgical operations or the delivery of babies for Covid-19 patients.

 

Tanutam Thawan

