National
‘Boss’ is off the front page of Interpol – the search for the fugitive Red Bull heir
by The Nation Weekend
The Interpol website’s removal of its red notice against Thai fugitive Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, involved in a 2012 hit-and-run road incident in which a Bangkok policeman died, will negatively affect an international effort to bring him to justice.
This claim from a senior Thai prosecutor.
While the Interpol matter is directly handled by the Royal Thai Police, Amnaj Chotichai, director-general of the Attorney-General Office’s International Affairs Department, said the red-notice removal should theoretically have no legal effect on the controversial case.
However, he believes the removal will make it more difficult to arrest Vorayuth due to the lack of international public information now available on Interpol’s website.
“When the arrest notice is on the Interpol website, it informs law enforcement and the public [in all member countries] of the arrest notice. This makes it easier for law enforcement to get the suspect. However, we have to ask Interpol why it has removed the notice,” he said.
The case concerns Vorayuth, a grandson of Chaleo Yoovidhaya, founder of the internationally-renowned Red Bull energy drink, and heir to the family’s multi-billion-baht business empire.
He was driving his Ferrari when it hit traffic policeman Wichian Klanprasert in 2012 and he fled Thailand after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Vorayuth was last seen with female friends in London last year.
According to Amnaj, the Interpol red notice for Vorayut remains intact because it will end only when the suspect is dead or when the statute of limitations has expired in the matter. In other circumstances, he said, a court could only order that the case be suspended or closed on a recommendation from public prosecutors, after which police could notify Interpol to remove the red notice.
Earlier, Pol Colonel Krissana Patcharern, deputy chief spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, said various enquiries had already been made about the disappearance of the red notice for Vorayuth from the Interpol website, where it was first posted by Thai authorities back in September 2017.
Krissana said he was not sure what had happened but insisted that the arrest notice remained intact, even if it no longer appeared on the website. In addition, he said, there are other channels for law enforcement authorities still working on the case.
At this stage, Thai authorities are continuing to liaise with their counterparts in Interpol, but Krissana also noted that it was for Interpol alone to decide whether to put or remove red notices on its website. Krissana argued that the absence of the red notice on the Interpol website would not impact the ongoing effort to bring Vorayuth to justice.
However, he said, Thai police had still not received any information from Interpol on the whereabouts of Vorayuth, not even from those who had extradition treaties with Thailand.
Sources said the Interpol website generally removed red notices only when suspects had passed away or when it received requests from member countries to do so.
Due to Vorayuth’s billionaire family background, the case has been closely watched by the general public, especially those on social media who have expressed concern that justice may not be delivered following the death of the traffic policeman.
SOTRY: The Nation Weekend
National
Arrest warrant issued for man over Nakorn Pathom woman’s shooting
Daily News reports that it's emerged that she had a boyfriend from The Netherlands who was regularly sending her money and visiting her every three months. Nakorn Pathom court yesterday issued a warrant for the arrest of Wallop "Lop" Huayhongthong on murder and gun charges. He had been the boyfriend of Noppathorn for at least the last nine months. Nakorn Pathom is north-west of Bangkok.
The woman was shot whilst sitting in her car.
But the Court heard that "Lop" found out she was 'carrying on' with another man behind his back and visited a house where he found the pair together. The murder followed that encounter.
Pol Col Phaitoon Phitaktham of the Muang Nakorn Pathom police revealed more details of the case to Daily News. The victim had two children but her family home in Ratchaburi broke up ...
National
September Event round-up
The Mon Floating Boat Festival from September 23-25 in Sangkhlaburi is held in honour of the spirits of the river, forest and earth. A bamboo boat over one month in the making and beautifully decorated with colourful paper flags is pushed out onto the Samprasob river in the hope that it will cleanse the merit makers of bad luck and misfortune.
Continue Reading
National
Tak woman is 16th rabies death this year
Dr Suwanchai Watanayincharoen says he received a report that the 50 year old woman died in Tak during the past week.
He reports that the woman was bitten by a dog on the back of her hand in Surat Thani a year ago and had not received any rabies shot. The director general said the dog has no record of receiving a rabies shot either.
Fifteen of the cases this year have been caused by dog bites, the other from a cat bite.
Other rabies deaths in 2018 occurred in Buri Ram, Rayong, Surin, Songkhla, Trang, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phatthalung, Nong Khai, Yasothon Kalasin, Mukdahan, Tak and Surat Thani, he added.
If you are bitten ...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
Arrest warrant issued for man over Nakorn Pathom woman’s shooting
Find your dream property in Thailand
Mobile Thai passport office is a hit in Prachuap Khiri Khan
September Event round-up
‘Boss’ is off the front page of Interpol – the search for the fugitive Red Bull heir
Dog drowns off Nai Thon Beach
Phase 2 of the Phuket Old Town underground cabling pushes out to March 2019
Tak woman is 16th rabies death this year
Agama Yoga on Koh Phangan raided by Thai police
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
Urgent notice issued to tattoo operators in Patong
Malaysia’s President-elect condemns caning of two women
Confidence levels in the Thai economy continue to rise
Darasamut Underpass closed for maintenance today
Mekong and Thai dams rising again with heavy rains
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
National3 days ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
News3 hours ago
Find your dream property in Thailand
-
Food Scene4 days ago
Thailand makes you fat
-
National6 days ago
50 foreign prisoners to return to their home countries to finish sentences
-
News2 days ago
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
-
South6 days ago
Sister and boyfriend arrested over alleged rape of 12 year old autistic girl
-
Chiang Mai6 days ago
11 US exchange students were lost but now they’re found
-
Samui6 days ago
Come back and file rape complaint by Sept 25 – Thai police
You must be logged in to post a comment Login