Thailand’s 60-day visa exemption unleashes unlimited entry by land

Photo courtesy of ASEAN NOW

Three days into Thailand’s 60-day entry visa exemption, a tourist discovered there are no restrictions on the number of entries by land in a calendar year.

Tod Daniels, ASEAN NOW‘s visa expert reported that the tourist did two free stamp land entries this year, left Thailand then entered the country again, and got a new 60-day entry with no issues.

“The immigration officer said entries are unlimited.”

The tourist first entered by land on March 15 and received a 30-day stamp, later extended by 30 days until May 14. He left on May 17 and re-entered, securing another 30-day stamp, despite a three-day overstay, valid until June 15. After another 30-day extension, his stay was extended until July 15.

This morning, despite another three-day overstay, the traveller exited and re-entered again, obtaining a new 60-day stamp valid until September.

“This is a game-changer, unlimited entries by land—this is huge news for anyone looking to stay longer without the hassle of flying in and out.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Tourists from 93 countries can now come to Thailand visa-free

Thailand is set to become the ultimate tourist hotspot as the Ministry of Interior rolls out a sweeping visa waiver, allowing travellers from 93 countries to enter visa-free starting next Monday, July 15. This move, designed to boost tourism and simplify travel, marks a significant increase from the current 57 visa-exempt nations.

Traisulee Traisoranakul, secretary to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, unveiled the exciting update today.

“The Ministry of Interior is preparing to announce the 60-day visa exemption for 93 countries, along with updating visa procedures to be more flexible, to support Thailand in attracting tourists worldwide.”

The new regulation permits tourists to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa. Moreover, the number of countries eligible for a visa on arrival will jump from 19 to 31.

In an innovative step to attract skilled professionals, Thailand is also introducing the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV). This new visa allows qualified foreign professionals to live and work in Thailand for up to 180 days per visit, making it an ideal choice for high-skilled workers and digital nomads.

Pending final approval from the Cabinet, these measures are poised to become a reality.

“Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has reviewed and signed all four announcements. They are now in the process of being presented to the prime minister for signing. After that, they will be published in the Royal Gazette, and all announcements will take effect July 15 onwards.”

The key updates include:

Temporary visa exemption: expanding visa-free travel to 93 countries for up to 60 days. Visa on arrival expansion: increasing the number of eligible countries to 31. Destination Thailand Visa (DTV): allowing skilled workers and remote professionals to stay for up to 180 days per entry, with a five-year validity. Special permissions for study and work: extending post-graduation stay for international students to one year for job seeking and other activities.

These changes are part of the government’s strategic policy under Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to rejuvenate the tourism economy by welcoming more international visitors and streamlining travel processes, reported Hua Hin Today via ASEAN NOW (discussion here).

For more information about any visa types, please enquire:

<br />