Phuket officials seize baraku from restaurant

There’s been another bust on a venue in Phuket.

Officials in Phuket’s Thalang district seized baraku, also known as shisha, from a restaurant near a hotel in the town of Sakhu. The seizure followed anonymous complaints via social media.

Thalang Distric Chief Bancha Tanuin said officials inspected a Sakhu hotel on Thursday. They found two sets of baraku being used by two customers at a table, The Phuket Express reported.

The restaurant manager was arrested and taken to Sakhu Police Station for further legal action. Baraku is illegal in Thailand.

This news comes after officials busted a Patong hookah venue on Friday, March 10. The raid at Crystal Club on Bangla Road was ordered by Phuket Governor Narong, along with other officials. During the raid, officials seized a total of 52 hookah sets along with shisha and other equipment and handed them to police.

The officials apprehended the club’s manager and handed him over to police. The manager was brought to Patong Police Station and charged with violating the Tobacco Act, and possession of tax-evading and restricted products.

There have been a few recent busts on nightlife in Phuket.

Last month, cops raided a Phuket bar that was reportedly opening and selling alcohol past the legal closing time. A team from Mueang Phuket District and Phuket City Police raided the bar on Chana Jaroen Road in the Talad Yai sub-district of the main city district. The team found over 200 people inside the bar enjoying a live music performance. Meanwhile, the bar was still serving food and alcohol.

Also last month, it was reported that police arrested a Russian man and a Thai woman in Patong over cannabis and work permits. This was after Kathu District Chief Thitiwat Boonkit led a team to inspect cannabis shops in Patong. The woman was accused of selling cannabis buds without a permit, and the man was accused of working without a permit.