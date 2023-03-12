CrimePatong

Officials bust Patong hookah venue over violations

Photo of Tara Abhasakun Tara Abhasakun10 hours ago
Patong hookah venue busted, photo by Eakkapop Thongtub.
Officials busted a Patong hookah venue on Friday night following complaints. The raid at Crystal Club on Bangla Road was ordered by Phuket Governor Narong, along with other officials.

During the raid at around 11.30pm, officials seized a total of 52 hookah sets along with shisha and other equipment, and handed it to police, The Phuket News reported.

The officials apprehended the club’s manager and handed him over to police. The manager was brought to Patong Police Station and charged with violating the Tobacco Act, and possession of tax-evading and restricted products, The Phuket Express reported.

The officials raided Crystal Club after receiving complaints that the club was offering shisha. Akara Suwattikul of the Phuket Provincial Defense Office did not specify any possible consequences for Crystal Club. There were no details provided about the club patrons who were found smoking shisha brought into Thailand illegally.

Related news

There have been a few recent busts on nightlife in Patong, and Phuket at large.

Last month, cops raided a Phuket bar that was reportedly opening and selling alcohol past the legal closing time. A team from Mueang Phuket District and Phuket City Police raided the bar n Chana Jaroen Road in the Talad Yai sub-district of the main city district. The team found over 200 people inside the bar enjoying a live music performance. Meanwhile, the bar was still serving food and alcohol.

Also last month, it was reported that police arrested a Russian man and a Thai woman in Patong over cannabis and work permits. This was after Kathu District Chief Thitiwat Boonkit led a team to inspect cannabis shops in Patong.

The 39 year old Thai woman was accused of selling cannabis buds without a permit. Some 175 bags of cannabis buds were seized from her shop. The 34 year old Russian man was accused of working without a permit.

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2023-03-12 14:36
Hookah and Shisha are Middle East and Northern African culture.....basically it is easy to guess who the patrons are in that club at that time....
Huckster
2023-03-12 18:05
Literally every big club on Bangla road offers hookah, they must have pissed somebody off (or didnt pay in time).
Pinga
2023-03-12 20:53
What a joke - you can't walk 2 meters in Patong without choking on someone's shisha smoke. Every club openly offers them and there are zero no-smoking areas. The clubs only care about money and couldn't give less of a…
JamesR
2023-03-12 23:05
4 hours ago, Huckster said: Literally every big club on Bangla road offers hookah, they must have pissed somebody off (or didnt pay in time). Meanwhile the real "hookahs", went about their business in the normal way and were completely…
