Officials bust Patong hookah venue over violations

Patong hookah venue busted, photo by Eakkapop Thongtub.

Officials busted a Patong hookah venue on Friday night following complaints. The raid at Crystal Club on Bangla Road was ordered by Phuket Governor Narong, along with other officials.

During the raid at around 11.30pm, officials seized a total of 52 hookah sets along with shisha and other equipment, and handed it to police, The Phuket News reported.

The officials apprehended the club’s manager and handed him over to police. The manager was brought to Patong Police Station and charged with violating the Tobacco Act, and possession of tax-evading and restricted products, The Phuket Express reported.

The officials raided Crystal Club after receiving complaints that the club was offering shisha. Akara Suwattikul of the Phuket Provincial Defense Office did not specify any possible consequences for Crystal Club. There were no details provided about the club patrons who were found smoking shisha brought into Thailand illegally.

There have been a few recent busts on nightlife in Patong, and Phuket at large.

Last month, cops raided a Phuket bar that was reportedly opening and selling alcohol past the legal closing time. A team from Mueang Phuket District and Phuket City Police raided the bar n Chana Jaroen Road in the Talad Yai sub-district of the main city district. The team found over 200 people inside the bar enjoying a live music performance. Meanwhile, the bar was still serving food and alcohol.

Follow us on :













Also last month, it was reported that police arrested a Russian man and a Thai woman in Patong over cannabis and work permits. This was after Kathu District Chief Thitiwat Boonkit led a team to inspect cannabis shops in Patong.

The 39 year old Thai woman was accused of selling cannabis buds without a permit. Some 175 bags of cannabis buds were seized from her shop. The 34 year old Russian man was accused of working without a permit.