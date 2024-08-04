Pattaya cops stop brawl between Kuwaiti tourists & Thai bikers

Picture courtesy of ข่าวพัทยา Pattayanews Facebook

Pattaya City police intervened to halt a confrontation involving Middle Eastern tourists, primarily from Kuwait, and young Thai men, many of whom were Bolt motorbike taxi app riders, in the early hours of yesterday.

Captain Pansan Krongsit received the report at 5am, Saturday, August 3, leading officers to Soi Yen Sabai in Nongprue, where they discovered evidence of a conflict, including broken glass scattered on the ground.

Witnesses and locals recounted that over a dozen young Thai motorbike riders had been engaged in a heated dispute and physical altercation with dozens of Middle Eastern men, mainly Kuwaiti nationals. The altercation escalated, with rocks being thrown, resulting in damage to nearby businesses.

The precise cause of the conflict remains unclear, though tensions have been high due to complaints about the foreign tourists, who are reportedly students on school leave. These students have allegedly disrespected locals and caused disturbances by racing motorbikes without proper licences, registration, or documentation.

Several Kuwaiti nationals sustained injuries during the conflict. CCTV footage captured scenes of foreign tourists, mostly Kuwaiti students, fleeing and taking refuge in nearby shops as groups of irate young Thai men hurled rocks and shouted at them.

The police instructed business owners and injured parties to file official reports to facilitate a formal investigation. In the meantime, police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify both Thai and foreign individuals involved in the disturbances, reported The Pattaya News.

Complaints from locals about the foreign tourists have been mounting, with accusations of the tourists disrupting the peace and quiet of the area. These grievances have contributed to rising tensions between the different groups, leading to incidents such as the recent confrontation.

In related news, residents in Soi Yen Sabai, Pattaya, urged police officers to take action against Kuwaiti motorcycle racers following a noise pollution disturbance and a recent physical altercation on July 13.