Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide

A woman hung herself in a condo unit in Nong Prue, police investigate.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
473 2 minutes read
Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A quiet condo in Pattaya was rocked by tragedy in the early hours of today when a 53 year old woman was found dead in an apparent suicide.

Police received the distressing report at approximately 2.46am from a residence in Nong Prue, Pattaya, Chon Buri province. Upon arrival, Lieutenant Chaineret Phengkaen, deputy investigator at the Dongtan sub-branch of Pattaya City Police Station, along with patrol officers and rescue teams, discovered the body of Chalom (last name withheld).

The woman had taken her own life by hanging, using a nylon rope tied to a curtain rod near a glass door. She was found in a kneeling position, leaning against a sofa. Police secured the scene and carefully removed the body, noting no signs of a struggle or physical assault.

Chalom’s partner, 67 year old Swiss national Thomas Burth, provided police with a statement.

Related Articles

“I went to bed while she stayed up watching television. When I woke and saw she was gone, I called out but got no response. I found her lifeless in the living area and called security immediately.”

A condo security guard confirmed Thomas’s account, noting the couple had lived together peacefully for years with no visible signs of conflict.

Police Lieutenant Chaineret documented the scene thoroughly and collected evidence for the ongoing investigation. Thomas, as the last person with Chalom, will undergo further questioning to assist police, reported The Pattaya News.

Chalom’s body was taken to the Police Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The case remains under investigation, with police emphasising the need for sensitivity and discretion during the inquiry.

In a similar incident in March, a Swedish man was found in tears beside his girlfriend’s body in a South Pattaya condominium. The 26 year old woman reportedly took her own life using a pair of trousers. Police and security confirmed the boyfriend had sought help earlier, as she had locked him out before the incident.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions Thailand News

Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions

2 hours ago
British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare Phuket News

British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

2 hours ago
Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls Thailand News

Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls

2 hours ago
Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer Thailand News

Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer

3 hours ago
Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video) Pattaya News

Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video)

3 hours ago
Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history Thailand News

Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history

3 hours ago
Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam Pattaya News

Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam

3 hours ago
High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop Thailand News

High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop

3 hours ago
Where are the tourists going to in Thailand? Thailand Travel

Where are the tourists going to in Thailand?

3 hours ago
Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide Pattaya News

Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide

3 hours ago
Old Thai father becomes homeless after being kicked out by son Thailand News

Old Thai father becomes homeless after being kicked out by son

4 hours ago
Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments Phuket News

Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments

4 hours ago
ATM hacker’s &#8216;jackpot&#8217; sting fizzles as Bulgarian suspect nabbed Thailand News

ATM hacker’s ‘jackpot’ sting fizzles as Bulgarian suspect nabbed

4 hours ago
Bangkok ride-hail row erupts over forced toll fee (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok ride-hail row erupts over forced toll fee (video)

4 hours ago
Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal Phuket News

Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal

5 hours ago
Human skull discovery near Chachoengsao sparks police probe (video) Thailand News

Human skull discovery near Chachoengsao sparks police probe (video)

5 hours ago
Retired police officer rapes Cambodian girl under wife&#8217;s complicity Thailand News

Retired police officer rapes Cambodian girl under wife’s complicity

5 hours ago
Trans and out: British transwoman fleeing UK ‘hate’ for Thailand Thailand News

Trans and out: British transwoman fleeing UK ‘hate’ for Thailand

5 hours ago
New regulation updates fees for Thai historical sites and museums Thailand News

New regulation updates fees for Thai historical sites and museums

5 hours ago
Borderline madness as Thai and Cambodian troops trade fire Thailand News

Borderline madness as Thai and Cambodian troops trade fire

6 hours ago
2 meth dealers arrested in police bust in Phuket Phuket News

2 meth dealers arrested in police bust in Phuket

6 hours ago
Thai woman&#8217;s depression cure bid ends in father&#8217;s sexual assault Thailand News

Thai woman’s depression cure bid ends in father’s sexual assault

6 hours ago
British holidaymaker dies after snorting killer cocktail in Bangkok Bangkok News

British holidaymaker dies after snorting killer cocktail in Bangkok

6 hours ago
Si Racha arson attempt foiled after drug-fuelled attack Pattaya News

Si Racha arson attempt foiled after drug-fuelled attack

6 hours ago
Thai Defence Ministry appoints first ever female spokesperson Bangkok News

Thai Defence Ministry appoints first ever female spokesperson

8 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
473 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Pattaya cannabis shop vandalised by American tourist

Pattaya cannabis shop vandalised by American tourist

9 hours ago
Thai woman mysteriously falls to death at Pattaya luxury condo

Thai woman mysteriously falls to death at Pattaya luxury condo

1 day ago
Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season

Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season

1 day ago
Deadly flu surge sparks star-backed vaccine push in Pattaya

Deadly flu surge sparks star-backed vaccine push in Pattaya

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x