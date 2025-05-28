Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide

A quiet condo in Pattaya was rocked by tragedy in the early hours of today when a 53 year old woman was found dead in an apparent suicide.

Police received the distressing report at approximately 2.46am from a residence in Nong Prue, Pattaya, Chon Buri province. Upon arrival, Lieutenant Chaineret Phengkaen, deputy investigator at the Dongtan sub-branch of Pattaya City Police Station, along with patrol officers and rescue teams, discovered the body of Chalom (last name withheld).

The woman had taken her own life by hanging, using a nylon rope tied to a curtain rod near a glass door. She was found in a kneeling position, leaning against a sofa. Police secured the scene and carefully removed the body, noting no signs of a struggle or physical assault.

Chalom’s partner, 67 year old Swiss national Thomas Burth, provided police with a statement.

“I went to bed while she stayed up watching television. When I woke and saw she was gone, I called out but got no response. I found her lifeless in the living area and called security immediately.”

A condo security guard confirmed Thomas’s account, noting the couple had lived together peacefully for years with no visible signs of conflict.

Police Lieutenant Chaineret documented the scene thoroughly and collected evidence for the ongoing investigation. Thomas, as the last person with Chalom, will undergo further questioning to assist police, reported The Pattaya News.

Chalom’s body was taken to the Police Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The case remains under investigation, with police emphasising the need for sensitivity and discretion during the inquiry.

In a similar incident in March, a Swedish man was found in tears beside his girlfriend’s body in a South Pattaya condominium. The 26 year old woman reportedly took her own life using a pair of trousers. Police and security confirmed the boyfriend had sought help earlier, as she had locked him out before the incident.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.