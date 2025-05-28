Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls

As the lottery draw approached, hundreds flocked to Wat Analayo Thipyaram in Phayao province yesterday, eager to seek blessings and uncover lucky numbers from the revered Thao Wessuwan — a mysterious black statue believed to grant fortune to devoted worshippers.

Situated prominently at the temple entrance in San Pa Muang subdistrict, the statue has become a magnet for lottery enthusiasts hoping to turn incense ashes and offerings into winning numbers.

Visitors lit incense and candles, offered flowers, red drinks, garlands, and auspicious incense sticks in rituals rooted deeply in local tradition. The atmosphere was electric, with devotees whispering prayers for financial success and good fortune.

One devoted worshipper, who regularly visits Wat Analyo, shared their personal experience.

“I believe in Thao Wessuwan’s power. Several times, the numbers revealed by the incense ashes have brought me lottery wins.”

On this occasion, the number 820 emerged clearly from the incense ashes, prompting the visitor to capture it on their phone for use in the upcoming draw.

Thao Wessuwan is steeped in legend as a mighty deity protecting the world, known as the lord of giants. His strength is said to repel evil and attract blessings, making his statue a spiritual beacon for those seeking divine intervention in their finances and livelihoods, reported KhaoSod.

“As the lottery day nears, the temple becomes busier,” said a resident. “People come from all around, hoping to catch a glimpse of fortune through the incense and offerings.”

The ritual reflects a broader Thai cultural tradition, where sacred objects and spiritual sites are intertwined with hopes for prosperity, especially through the lottery, a widespread passion in the country.

While sceptics may question the superstition, believers maintain that the faith and ritual itself bring comfort and hope in uncertain times.

