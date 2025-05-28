Pattaya cannabis shop vandalised by American tourist

A late-night visit to a Pattaya cannabis shop turned ugly when an American tourist allegedly smashed a glass window, sparking a furious brawl and a police investigation.

At 11.36pm yesterday, May 27, Police Lieutenant Wuttinan Kongdee from Pattaya City Police Station received reports of a fight and property damage at the SWEET69 cannabis shop in Soi Honey. Police patrol officers rushed to the scene to find a group of Thai locals confronting the foreign tourist.

The suspect, an American whose name has not been released, was caught after reportedly throwing a stone at the shop’s glass window, shattering it.

Bystanders detained him and handed him over to the police. The tourist sustained injuries to his face and lips during the incident.

Local witnesses say the trouble began when the tourist entered the cannabis shop hoping to buy a vape. Staff informed him that vapes are illegal in Thailand and therefore not for sale.

“He became agitated and started causing a scene despite attempts by a friend to calm him down,” one witness explained.

The situation escalated when the tourist grabbed a stone and threw it at the shop’s glass window, smashing it into pieces.

“The locals were outraged and confronted him physically before restraining him and calling the police,” another bystander said.

Police Lieutenant Wuttinan collected evidence at the scene, including a video filmed by locals that captured the moment the stone smashed the window.

“We are gathering further evidence to ensure the investigation is fair to all parties involved.”

Meanwhile, the American tourist claims he was physically assaulted and injured by the Thai bystanders who detained him. Police confirm he plans to press counter legal charges, but he has not commented on his role in damaging the shop, reported The Pattaya News.

Both parties were taken to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning. The case remains under investigation as police seek to establish the full facts behind the confrontation.