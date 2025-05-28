New regulation updates fees for Thai historical sites and museums

Visitors to Thailand’s national museums and registered historical sites should prepare to pay updated entry fees following a new ministerial regulation announced today.

Published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette, the regulation immediately revises the charges for entry to these cultural landmarks, aiming to modernise fees that had remained unchanged since 2008.

The culture minister enacted the regulation under the Ancient Monuments, Antiques, Objects of Art, and National Museums Act of 1961, as amended in 1992. It officially repeals the previous 2008 fee schedule and replaces it with a fresh, updated list.

This change comes after an extensive review of outdated fees and the recognition that several prominent sites, which attract significant visitor numbers, were not charging any admission at all.

“Increasing visitor accessibility and updating fee structures ensures the sustainable preservation of our heritage,” a government official stated.

The Fine Arts Department has also recently upgraded its information technology systems, providing multilingual details about these sites and museums online, making it easier for both Thai and international visitors to plan their trips.

The new regulation abolishes foreign language audio guide rental fees, simplifying the visitor experience, reported KhaoSod.

Entry fee adjustments reflect both the value of maintaining Thailand’s rich cultural heritage and the growing demand for tourism infrastructure improvements.

For travellers, this means that while some fees may increase, the overall visitor experience is set to improve with better access to information and resources.

The revised fee schedule covers a wide range of registered ancient monuments and national museums across the country, making it essential for tourists and locals to check updated prices before planning their visits.

This move is part of a broader government effort to balance heritage preservation with tourism development, ensuring Thailand’s treasured sites remain protected and accessible for future generations.