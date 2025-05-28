2 meth dealers arrested in police bust in Phuket

A man and a woman were nabbed in an operation by the Narcotics Suppression Division

Pictures courtesy of Phuketandamannews Facebook

Phuket’s drug suppression unit struck a significant blow against the local narcotics trade on Monday, arresting two suspects and seizing methamphetamine and related paraphernalia in a crackdown led by top provincial police officials.

Under the command of Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum, Phuket Provincial Police deployed a focused operation headed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Phichit Thongto, head of the Narcotics Suppression Division.

The operation targeted those suspected of trafficking and using crystal methamphetamine, also known as Ice.

The first suspect, 40 year old Sarawut “Pom” Bunchusri from Wichit subdistrict, Mueang district, was apprehended at his residence in Kathu subdistrict with 5.01 grammes of Ice, 44 meth pills, and various drug-taking paraphernalia.

Police also seized a Yamaha Scoopy-i motorcycle valued at approximately 50,000 baht from Sarawut’s property.

He faces charges of selling Category 1 narcotics (Ice, meth) for sale without permission, as well as illegal use of Category 1 narcotics. Following his arrest, Sarawut was taken to Kathu Police Station for further legal action.

The second suspect, 41 year old Jantima “Fueang” Chanthawong, residing on Yaowarat Road, Talat Yai subdistrict, Mueang district, was arrested at the Phuket Provincial Police Narcotics Suppression Unit for illegal use of Category 1 narcotics (meth or Ice). She was immediately transferred to the Phuket City Police Investigation Office for legal proceedings, reported The Phuket News.

Pol. Lt. Col. Phichit emphasised the ongoing commitment of Phuket police to combat drug crimes in the province.

“This operation demonstrates our resolve to disrupt the distribution and use of dangerous narcotics that harm our community.”

Phuket Provincial Police continue to work closely with local communities and officials to prevent drug-related crimes and ensure public safety across the island.

In similar news, a late-night drug bust near Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, on May 6 saw 15 people test positive for illegal substances.

The two-hour operation, led by Thalang District Chief Siwat Rawangkun, tested 160 suspected of drug use along the road near Phuket International Airport to combat rising local drug activity.

