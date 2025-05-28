Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal

Locals kick up a storm as luxury build buried in row over runoff and rogue digging

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
218 1 minute read
Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal
Picture of a luxury Phuket villa courtesy of Conrad Properties

A swanky Phuket villa project has been slapped with a construction ban after furious locals complained it was turning their neighbourhood into a mudbath.

The VIP Galaxy Villa development in Rawai was ordered to down tools earlier this month after a series of alleged planning breaches, including triggering mudslides onto public land.

The two-storey luxury pad project, built from reinforced concrete, was under fire after runoff from the site sent muck spilling into community areas in Moo 6.

Locals lodged complaints with officials, prompting Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee to send his team to inspect the site in Moo 2, Rawai on Monday, May 27.

Related Articles

In a social media post, Chalermpong confirmed the site had already been hit with a stop-work order by Rawai Municipality back on May 8, with the developer given 15 days to clean up the mess.

But instead of fixing the damage, the contractor filed a fresh construction permit application just two days before the MP’s visit, on May 23.

Officials say the suspension followed a string of serious violations, including digging more than 3 metres deep and reshaping over 10,000 square metres of land without notifying government officials.

Worse still, the developer reportedly raised the site higher than neighbouring plots without permission, risking flooding and further landslides in the rainy season.

Despite the breaches, there’s been no word yet on whether legal action will be taken, reported Phuket News.

Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal | News by Thaiger Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal | News by Thaiger Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal | News by Thaiger Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal | News by Thaiger Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal | News by Thaiger

Phuket villa project
Pictures courtesy of Phuket News

The project drama comes as Thailand’s luxury villa market sees an unprecedented foreign gold rush.

Since the country reopened its borders in 2021, rich overseas investors have been snapping up long-term villa leases, particularly in hotspots like Phuket, Chon Buri, and Surat Thani.

According to housing expert Dr Wichai Wiratkaphan, leasehold contracts for single-family homes in Phuket surged by 90% between 2022 and 2023 – with investment value tripling in just a year.

“The trend is clear, foreign buyers are no longer just after condos. Villas offer both a lavish lifestyle and a smart investment,” said Dr Wichai.

And with Thailand’s villas still a bargain compared to international prices, the building boom shows no sign of slowing, as long as developers play by the rules.

Latest Thailand News
High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop Thailand News

High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop

6 minutes ago
Where are the tourists going to in Thailand? Thailand Travel

Where are the tourists going to in Thailand?

7 minutes ago
Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide Pattaya News

Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide

17 minutes ago
Old Thai father becomes homeless after being kicked out by son Thailand News

Old Thai father becomes homeless after being kicked out by son

29 minutes ago
Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments Phuket News

Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments

45 minutes ago
ATM hacker’s &#8216;jackpot&#8217; sting fizzles as Bulgarian suspect nabbed Thailand News

ATM hacker’s ‘jackpot’ sting fizzles as Bulgarian suspect nabbed

56 minutes ago
Bangkok ride-hail row erupts over forced toll fee (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok ride-hail row erupts over forced toll fee (video)

1 hour ago
Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal Phuket News

Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal

1 hour ago
Human skull discovery near Chachoengsao sparks police probe (video) Thailand News

Human skull discovery near Chachoengsao sparks police probe (video)

2 hours ago
Retired police officer rapes Cambodian girl under wife&#8217;s complicity Thailand News

Retired police officer rapes Cambodian girl under wife’s complicity

2 hours ago
Trans and out: British transwoman fleeing UK ‘hate’ for Thailand Thailand News

Trans and out: British transwoman fleeing UK ‘hate’ for Thailand

2 hours ago
New regulation updates fees for Thai historical sites and museums Thailand News

New regulation updates fees for Thai historical sites and museums

2 hours ago
Borderline madness as Thai and Cambodian troops trade fire Thailand News

Borderline madness as Thai and Cambodian troops trade fire

3 hours ago
2 meth dealers arrested in police bust in Phuket Phuket News

2 meth dealers arrested in police bust in Phuket

3 hours ago
Thai woman&#8217;s depression cure bid ends in father&#8217;s sexual assault Thailand News

Thai woman’s depression cure bid ends in father’s sexual assault

3 hours ago
British holidaymaker dies after snorting killer cocktail in Bangkok Bangkok News

British holidaymaker dies after snorting killer cocktail in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Si Racha arson attempt foiled after drug-fuelled attack Pattaya News

Si Racha arson attempt foiled after drug-fuelled attack

3 hours ago
Thai Defence Ministry appoints first ever female spokesperson Bangkok News

Thai Defence Ministry appoints first ever female spokesperson

5 hours ago
Aussie brothers banged up after brawl in Sin City, Pattaya (video) Pattaya News

Aussie brothers banged up after brawl in Sin City, Pattaya (video)

5 hours ago
Malaysian man robs Chinese influencer to fund Chiang Mai holiday Chiang Mai News

Malaysian man robs Chinese influencer to fund Chiang Mai holiday

5 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn champions green economy at Malaysia summit Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn champions green economy at Malaysia summit

5 hours ago
Bitcoin hit! Crypto king eyes US0k in grown-up glow-up Business News

Bitcoin hit! Crypto king eyes US$130k in grown-up glow-up

6 hours ago
Pattaya cannabis shop vandalised by American tourist Pattaya News

Pattaya cannabis shop vandalised by American tourist

6 hours ago
Indian thief performs wai before fleeing with 93,000 baht Bangkok News

Indian thief performs wai before fleeing with 93,000 baht

6 hours ago
Takin&#8217; the mic! Thaksin pops up to preach on drugs Bangkok News

Takin’ the mic! Thaksin pops up to preach on drugs

6 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
218 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Khao Lak and Phang Nga tourism sector gains momentum with infrastructure and hospitality investment

Khao Lak and Phang Nga tourism sector gains momentum with infrastructure and hospitality investment

2 weeks ago
A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge

A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge

2 weeks ago
Experience nature-inspired living in Phuket at Botanica Lakeside and Foresta II

Experience nature-inspired living in Phuket at Botanica Lakeside and Foresta II

3 weeks ago
Phuket property market in 2025: Evolving with demand and diversification

Phuket property market in 2025: Evolving with demand and diversification

3 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x