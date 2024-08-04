Gas shop operator killed in Sattahip road accident

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

A tragic accident on Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip, Chon Buri, resulted in the death of a local gas shop operator on August 2. At 5.50am, Sattahip police officers received a report of a collision between a sedan and a motorcycle with a sidecar.

Upon arrival, rescue teams found the body of 58 year old Samniang lying in the middle of the road. Her sidecar motorcycle, carrying three gas cylinders, was nearby with its rear end completely wrecked. A short distance away, a severely damaged sedan was discovered, and Boonlert, the driver, was waiting to speak with the police.

The deceased was transported to Sattahip Hospital for a thorough autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police reported that Boonlert was driving towards Sattahip when the sidecar motorcycle, attempting to avoid a vehicle in front, swerved into his lane. Unable to brake in time, Boonlert crashed into the rear of the motorcycle, leading to the fatal accident, according to the officers.

“Boonlert was reportedly driving towards Sattahip when the sidecar motorcycle, attempting to avoid a vehicle in front, swerved into his lane.

“He was unable to brake in time and crashed into the rear of the motorcycle, resulting in a tragic accident.”

The victim, Samniang, operated a local gas shop and likely delivered gas to customers when the accident occurred. Police investigations are ongoing, with plans to interview the driver and eyewitnesses to ascertain the precise cause of the accident. Legal proceedings will follow based on the findings, reported The Pattaya News.

In related news, a tragic accident occurred when a truck collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the death of a factory worker.

The incident took place at 7.30am on July 24, on the inbound Asia Road near kilometre marker 11 in Khung Lan, Bang Pa-in district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province. Police officer Nakrob Chobthamthan rushed to the scene along with Ayutthaya Ruamjai Association staff.