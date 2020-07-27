Pattaya police seize 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in Bangkok | The Thaiger

The Pattaya City Police have seized 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in green tea bags in Bangkok follow a tip-off and sting operation. Pattaya City Police arrested 26 years old Preecha ‘Bang Reen’ Soamonta last night. (That’s a LARGE haul of crystal meth from a single person)

Police seized the 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (aka. ice) which were reportedly found in the same location as the suspect in green tea bags. The arrest follow a tip-off from a “concerned citizen” regarding a drug network known to police.

Pattaya Police conducted the sting and arranged the purchase of 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from the “Bang Musa network”, that operates in Bangkok, Chonburi, Pattaya and other regional areas.

According to Pattaya City Police, the Bang Musa network sent Preecha to deliver the 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine at Saphan Soong in Bangkok’s eastern suburbs. Pattaya Police arrested Bang Reen with the quantities of methamphetamine during the string operation. The “ice” was stored inside green tea bags.

Pattaya police say they’ll continue their investigation to locate the other agents in the Bang Musa network. Preecha has not identified any other members of the network at this stage, according to Police.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News