Tourism
Koh Chang has a bumper tourist (long) weekend – VIDEO
Tourists have been flocking to Koh Chang off the Trat coast, in the east of Thailand. The TAT says that they estimate some 30,000 people wold have visited the popular Thai island over the long weekend (which runs into tomorrow, the King’s birthday).
Kamphon Jaroenkhajornkun, president of the Trat Tourism Business Association says this weekend’s numbers are a record for the year.
“On Saturday, July 25, there were 10,537 tourists and 2,268 vehicles that crossed to Koh Chang. This broke the previous record for this year during Buddhist Lent.”
Becoming one of Thailand’s established getaway destinations, Koh Chang is a beautiful, semi-secluded island with an unspoiled natural environment, but still with all the modern day conveniences and a selection of accommodation and restaurants, swimming, kayaking and canoeing, and great entertainment options. Whilst it’s been a popular alternative for Thais heading out of Bangkok for a weekend or short break for years, it hasn’t ended up on the mass tourism map as yet.
Like all of Thailand’s tourist spots it’s been devoid of tourists since April and was eager to attract people back for this long weekend.
“Trat is one of the provinces in Thailand that has had no Covid-19 cases. Koh Chang is one of the most famous tourist attractions in the province and as a result attracted thousands of tourists this weekend.”
“During this long holiday we have estimated that there will be 30,000 visitors in Trat which will generate about 261 million baht in total to the local economy.”
The easiest, and most popular, way to get to Koh Chang, is to catch the #999 bus from Ekamai (Eastern) Bus Terminal in Bangkok to the two piers at Laem Ngop, where you can catch the short ferry trip from Trat over to Koh Chang. The times for departure are usually 7.45 am & 9 am everyday in Bangkok and the journey takes between 5 – 6 hours, depending on traffic.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Central Thailand
Elderly man escapes with minor injuries as motorbike hit by 10 wheeler truck
An 88 year old man is most likely counting his blessings this morning after surviving a collision with a 10 wheeler truck. Chamnong Ketkaew was driving his motorbike sidecar in Phanat Nikhom district, in the eastern province of Chon Buri, when he was hit from behind by the truck. A report in The Pattaya News says the force of the impact caused the motorbike sidecar to flip over onto its side, with Mr. Chamnong thrown out of the vehicle, hitting the ground. Miraculously, the elderly man suffered only minor injuries but agreed to be checked over at a local hospital. […]
Central Thailand
Navy rescues Thai sailor after electric shock on fishing boat
Members of the Royal Thai Navy have rescued a boat crew member in the Gulf of Thailand after he suffered a severe electric shock on Friday night. Royal Thai Navy Region 1 headquarters in Chon Buri were notified by the officers based in Prachuap Khiri Khan that a boat crew member, 51 year old Sittisak Sripipat suffered a serious electric shock while off the coast of Bang Sapan, a southern coastal district in the province. Authorities went out and helped the injured sailor by providing CPR before transferring him to a local hospital on the mainland. A navy spokesman says it’s […]
Crime
Life sentence for man who ran over his neighbour reduced to 25 years – VIDEO
A court in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, has handed down a life sentence to a Thai man who deliberately drove a car into his unsuspecting neighbour, killing him while he was watering his plants. Security footage caught the shocking moment when 56 year old Phaiboon Sangsan drove directly into 57 year old civil engineer, Suphan Yatbanthung. The incident happened at the Krung Sri City estate on January 25, following arguments about a washing line set up in the street. The suspect fled the scene but was soon arrested. The court sentenced him to life, although this was […]
Koh Chang has a bumper tourist (long) weekend – VIDEO
Pattaya police seize 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in Bangkok
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang
Travelling domestically in Thailand brings Covid-style hotel accommodations
No let-up in anti-government protests as activists call for constitutional reform
Rohingya boat incident leaves 24 feared dead off Malaysian coast
Elderly British man killed, monk injured, in Isaan collision
Elderly man escapes with minor injuries as motorbike hit by 10 wheeler truck
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
Phuket anti-government protest attracts up to 400 people
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Hope among Pakistan’s elderly as 103 year old man recovers from Covid-19
Thai PM orders investigation into dropping of “Boss” charges
Abbot of Chon Buri temple found hanged in apparent suicide
Health minister urges demonstrators to wear masks, observe social distancing
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
Extension of visa amnesty, extension of emergency decree
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
Bangkok university professor says no “travel bubbles” for at least 6 months
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane
Tourism sector facing massive closures
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
Bangkok entertainment venues still face strict safety checks
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats2 days ago
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
- Crime3 days ago
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
- Business3 days ago
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
- Bangkok3 days ago
Mother, daughter run over by pickup truck in Pathum Thani