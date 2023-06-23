Thai repatriation: Rescuing nationals caught in Japanese job scam

Photo courtesy of Freepik

Efforts are currently underway by the Thai foreign affairs and labour departments to assist in the safe return of six Thai nationals. The Thai nationals were deceived into travelling to Japan under the guise of a fictitious job contract, compelled to undertake illegal work, and then stranded when they declined to take part in these illicit activities. The ongoing efforts are part of Thailand’s repatriation plan.

These unfortunate individuals have already been saved by Thai consular officials in a civic precinct of the Ibaraki Prefecture. Currently, they anticipate their Thai repatriation, announced Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin during yesterday’s briefing. He said that they are expected to return to Thailand early next month, Bangkok Post reported.

The attention of authorities was drawn to this case when the spouse of one of these unfortunate labourers sought assistance through a Facebook page titled ‘Ban Dung Update.’ This page operated from the Ban Dung region within Udon Thani was her platform to reach both the local administrative and labour bodies to probe into her complaint, added Minister Chomklin. The Thai repatriation authorities took notice of this case and started investigating the matter.

Forty-two-year-old Wasana Suwankhram spoke of her husband, 43 year old Saksit Mankep, who fell prey to a deceptive ploy by an illicit job broker. The broker was identified only as Ms Ruen. She allured him with a promise of monthly earnings ranging between 50,000 to 100,000 baht in Japan, should he agree to pay her a sum of 150,000 baht upfront as a fee for the job positioning service. Succumbing to the deceit, he paid the fee.

With hope in his heart, Saksit Mankep left for Japan on April 18, with other Thai labourers with similarly forged contracts. Their dreams shattered on arrival, as the promised work opportunities turned out to be non-existent, explained Saksit’s wife.

Noting her husband’s predicament in Japan, she sought legal intervention from local authorities, only to be met with rejection based on the ridiculous premise that she was not the victim in this scenario.

As per Wasana’s account, her husband, along with other deceived companions, were subsequently “sold” to another Thai national referred to as Kai. Kai’s Japanese husband owned a restaurant where these Thai nationals were forced into unpaid labour.

One of the six rescued Thai labourers, a 29 year old man, disclosed about his and his wife’s exploitation by Ruen. They were tricked into paying 300,000 baht in return for a non-existent job placing service, which led them to Japan. The man asserted that their situation echoed undertones of a human trafficking ring wherein he and other Thai nationals were sold to a lady identified as Nok. Subsequently, they were resold to Kai.

Follow us on :













Adding to the darkness of this tale, he disclosed how Kai coerced his wife into selling her body. As per his estimates, around 50 Thai nationals were victimised by this human trafficking chain managed by Ruen.

Another voice that has sprung from this web of deceit is that of a 45 year old woman, a resident of Udon Thani, who wishes to be identified only as Maem. She too confessed to being deceived by Ruen with dreams of earning 60,000 baht a month in Japan. Along with two Thai women, Maem found uncertainty upon reaching Japan and sought shelter in a local cottage.