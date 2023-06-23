Perverted Bangkok taxi driver caught masturbating to porn while driving

Photo by Simple as pie

A Thai woman took to Twitter to warn netizens about a perverted taxi driver in Bangkok. She revealed that the driver watched porn and masturbated while transporting her and her friends to their destination.

On June 20, the woman shared pictures of the taxi driver, his identification card, and his registration number on Twitter along with the caption that said…

“Warning! This taxi driver indulges in obscene behaviour when providing service to passengers. He did not wear underwear, always touching his private parts, and made a noise like he was masturbating. My friends and I were in the car together. Even though my friend is a man, it did not bother him. It is so scary. Please stay away from him.”

From the ID card, the driver was identified as Kriangsak Charnhattasin. He drove a green-yellow car with the registration number 1มก 3769. The woman added in the comments section that she hailed the taxi from the Sathorn neighbourhood in Bangkok.

After the post went viral, another woman shared that she and her friends also fell victim to the same taxi driver in 2020. The woman explained on her Twitter account that she and her friends took a taxi from their school in the Rungsit neighbourhood of Pathum Thani. The driver wore sunglasses and a face mask. He also covered his lap with a cloth.

During the ride, the driver always looked in the rearview mirror with strange eyes. She added that the taxi driver then watched porn in the car and masturbated beneath a concealing cloth.

The woman expressed her disbelief that the driver continued to operate as a taxi driver despite reporting the incident to the complaint centre.

Some victims revealed in the comments section that the taxi driver’s behaviour was reported by several news agencies before. They believe the relevant departments have not punished the driver so he continues his lewd actions.

This is just one of thousands of complaints lodged by locals and foreigners regarding the inappropriate behaviour of Thai taxi drivers. Most of the complaints involved unfair transport fares and a refusal to provide a service if the destination was too far.

One Thai woman also took to social media in May to warn others about a taxi driver who threatened to murder her due to a lengthy journey. Click HERE to read more about Thailand’s bad boy taxi drivers.