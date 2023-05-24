Phuket police arrest man with over 5,000 methamphetamine pills

Photo Courtesy of Flickr

Phuket police have apprehended a man in Ratsada who was found to be in possession of over 5,000 methamphetamine pills, also known as ya bah. The arrest occurred yesterday afternoon as part of an ongoing campaign targeting drug users and dealers, led by Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong and other senior officers on the island.

The suspect, Phairoj Mangsi, 39 years old, from Pak Phanang District in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, was arrested at a house in Moo 3, Ratsada. The arrest team was led by Pol Lt Col Pichit Thongto of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau division at the Phuket Provincial Police, supported by other officers from the Phuket Provincial Police.

Upon arresting Phairoj, officers seized 5,800 tablets and approximately 1.19 grams of crystal meth (ya ice). In total, seven items of evidence were confiscated, reports Phuket News.

Phairoj, who was known by the nickname ‘Roj Kingkaew’, was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell.

