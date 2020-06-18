Sections: CrimeSouthThailand

Online marijuana dealer arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Authorities in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat have arrested a young man whose online marijuana sales soared during the Covid-19 outbreak. Human trafficking suppression police today apprehended 24 year old Nanthapong Phuetsawanit at a house in tambon Sra Kaeo of Tha Sala district and confiscated 41 marijuana plants, 1.5 kilograms of dried marijuana, quantities of cannabis oil and seeds, a shotgun with shells, stickers bearing the words “TM Green Smile’’ and numerous packing boxes.

The arresting officers from Anti-Trafficking in Humans Division sub-division 5 were armed with a court warrant to search the house. The raid followed a tip that Nanthapong had posted messages offering to sell dried marijuana and cannabis oil on the “Roiyim Seekhieo’’ (green smile) Facebook page.

Nanthapong admitted he had purchased marijuana seeds of five species to cultivate in pots at the house. The seeds were bought at 2,000-3,000 baht per kilogram depending on the specie. He posted marijuana for sale on Facebook and customers were required to transfer money into a bank account in a third party’s name.

Before sending the products to his customers, he would put a “TM Green Smile’’ sticker on each parcel. He sent parcels to customers via Kerry delivery service. Officers recovered a book showing online purchases and evidence of money transfers using e-banking. Nanthapong told authorities that customers across the country bought his products during Covid-19 crisis. In fact, officers say, customers transferred about 16,000 baht to the bank account while the raid was underway.

The suspect stands charged with illegally producing marijuana for sale and illegal possession of a weapon. He was handed over to Tha Sala police station. Marijuana has been removed from Thailand’s list of narcotic drugs, but there remain laws on the books that make private cultivation, and especially dealing, crimes punishable by law.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Leave a Comment
Share
Published by
Jack Burton
Tags: ganjamarijuanaNakhon Si Thammaratseller arrestedsouthweed
8 hours ago

Recent News

ปิดฉาก 3 ปี! อาเล็ก-เต้ย กลัวฝ่ายหญิงถูกมองคบไฮโซตามแก๊งเพื่อน

ปิดฉาก 3 ปี! อาเล็ก-เต้ย กลัวฝ่ายหญิงถูกมองคบไฮโซตามแก๊งเพื่อน วันที่ 18 มิ.ย. พระเอกหนุ่มอย่าง อาเล็ก ธีรเดช ได้มาร่วมงานเปิดตัวแคมเปญ Made for Life...Made for…

8 hours ago

Thailand News Today – Thursday, June 18

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnoW-wreGzU Covid-19 update: 6 new cases, all detected in quarantine (June 18) Breaking a 3…

8 hours ago

ป็อก-บรูโน่ลง ? คาดการณ์ 11 ตัวจริง แมนยู เกมบุกเยือน สเปอร์ส คืนนี้

ปีศาจแดง แมนเชสเตอร์ ยูไนเต็ด เตรียมกลับมาลงสนามในศึกฟุตบอล พรีเมียร์ลีก อังกฤษ อีกครั้ง โดยมีโปรแกรมออกไปเยือน ไก่เดือยทอง ท็อตแน่ม ฮ็อตสเปอร์ส ในคืนวันศุกร์ที่ 19 มิถุนายน เวลา…

8 hours ago

ตรวจหวยลาว 18 มิถุนายน 2563 หวยลาว 18/6/63

ตรวจหวยลาว 18 มิถุนายน 2563 หวยลาว 18/6/63 ตรวจหวยลาว 18/6/63 หวยลาว 18 มิถุนายน 2563 หวยพัฒนา 18 มิถุนายน…

10 hours ago

Aussie woman arrested for shoplifting in Chiang Mai – VIDEO

Police in the northern province of Chiang Mai yesterday announced the arrest of a 38…

10 hours ago

รอดูเลย ! บรูโน่ เชื่อเล่นร่วม ป็อกบา ไปได้สวยแน่นอน

บรูโน่ แฟร์นานเดส ห้องเครื่องความหวังใหม่ของ ปีศาจแดง แมนเชสเตอร์ ยูไนเต็ด ออกมาให้สัมภาษณ์เปิดเผยว่าการได้ลงสนามร่วมกับ ปอล ป็อกบา จะเป็นเรื่องที่ยอดเยี่ยมมากแน่ ๆ หลัง พรีเมียร์ลีกจะกลับมาเตะในวันศุกร์นี้ ทัพของกุนซือ โอเล่…

10 hours ago