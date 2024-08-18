Nonthaburi university hazing incident leads to severe injuries

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A brutal hazing incident at a prominent university in Nonthaburi has come to light, revealing the shocking abuse suffered by a freshman student. The victim’s parents have filed complaints against senior students involved in the violent initiation rituals.

The parents of a 20 year old student, referred to as Ton, reported the incident to Nonthaburi police, detailing the horrific treatment their son endured. Ton and his father were ambushed and assaulted by a group of over 10 senior students when they went to the university to withdraw Ton from his studies. The attack left Ton hospitalised in the ICU, while his father sustained multiple injuries.

Ton had previously confided in his parents about the brutal hazing practices at the university, which included making freshmen sit with their hands tied behind their backs, being kicked in the chest, and being forced to bend forward with their heads touching the ground.

More disturbingly, the seniors allegedly used spray paint and lighters to burn the genital area of both male and female freshmen. The hazing incidents occurred on August 15, around 11am, in front of a university building in Nonthaburi.

Most recently, Ton and his parents returned to the police station yesterday, August 17 to provide additional testimony. They aimed to identify the seniors responsible for the barbaric initiation rituals.

Police were also taken to a desolate area near Rattanathibet Road in Bang Rak Yai, Nonthaburi, where the hazing activities took place. The site, spanning approximately 20 rai, was littered with evidence, including spray paint cans, liquor bottles, and three knives, all of which were collected by the police.

A well-known activist, Kan Jompalang, accompanied the police and Ton to the hazing site. Kan described the area as an outdoor training centre where freshmen were subjected to military-style drills and physical abuse. Those who failed to comply were sprayed and burned.

University hazing

Kan asserted that the group of seniors operated like a small criminal gang, collecting weekly funds to assist members in trouble. After enduring the abuse and being attacked again when trying to leave the university, Ton and his parents decided to involve the police, said Kan.

“This is not just typical hazing; it’s criminal. They have a central fund, and they help each other out when in trouble. After Ton couldn’t tolerate the abuse anymore, his parents took him to withdraw from the university, but they were ambushed and assaulted. This is barbaric.”

Kan also questioned the university’s responsibility, asking whether the leading perpetrators were still enrolled students. He highlighted that the attackers wore university uniforms and carried out the assaults on campus. Kan called for the university to take immediate action and implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future, reported KhaoSod.

“The university claims not to support this behaviour, but it’s been happening for years. What measures are being taken to address this?”

The police have assured full cooperation in the investigation. The Nonthaburi Provincial Police Commander pledged to assist and has called for a meeting with the Mueang Nonthaburi Police Chief to discuss the case. It is believed that the group consists of 40 to 50 members.